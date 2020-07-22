Apartment List
/
LA
/
arabi
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

202 Apartments for rent in Arabi, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arabi apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Arabi
1036 1/2 Mehle St
1036 1/2 Mehle St, Arabi, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
Furnished Freestanding Upstairs Apartment - Property Id: 312025 Sun-filled and bright freestanding upstairs apartment available for rent now- month to month, or based on your needs: Happy to work out an arrangement. Off street parking and cute yard.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Arabi
7220 ST CLAUDE Avenue
7220 Saint Claude Ave, Arabi, LA
Studio
$7,500
6225 sqft
Multitude of possibilities on this gorgeous class A office plus warehouse space in Arabi! ALL newly renovated and smart features throughout the building. Downstairs has conference room, office space and bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Arabi
442 FRISCOVILLE Avenue
442 Friscoville Ave, Arabi, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Adorable Victorian cottage with 11' ceilings and original hardwood floors that was once located at the LeBeau Plantation. Unit was totally gutted and renovated with all new plumbing, electric, HVAC with full set of appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Arabi

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Aurora
30 VIVIAN Court
30 Vivian Court, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
922 sqft
Cottage home in Algiers. Freshly painted interior, driveway,huge cul-de-sac lot, huge backyard, covered concrete patio, and rear access from both sides of the house! Easy access to New Orleans and the Westbank.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Buccaneer Villa
8413 Galleon Dr
8413 Galleon Dr, Chalmette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1925 sqft
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* Stunning single family rental ready for immediate move in! Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms and a finished outbuilding this is the home you’ve been searching for with enough space
Results within 5 miles of Arabi
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
36 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
19 Units Available
Kensington Gardens
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1046 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
31 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
274 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
7 Units Available
Central Business District
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,350
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
12 Units Available
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1073 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1216 Royal Street 5
1216 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment on Royal Street - Property Id: 316364 $1,500/month OR $1,700/month with Assigned Parking Space Security Deposit Same as Rent Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood Full Kitchen (including

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1750 St Charles Avenue #404
1750 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1003 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1750 St Charles Avenue #404 Available 08/01/20 1 bed/1 bath in a luxury building in the Lower Garden District! - Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath condo right off of St. Charles in a building with 24/7 security guard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Behrman
7 Shepard Court
7 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
A Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 1100 SQFT No Section 8 No Pets 6 person max Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/69095263-0fb8-41b1-a4ba-01683ab021dc No Pets Allowed (RLNE5862585)

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Behrman
6 Shepard Court
6 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/bc2f4cd9-1bbd-49eb-b424-6f4752c75d4b No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789973)

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
867 Camp Street
867 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1100 sqft
Beautiful Warehouse District Apartment - Beautiful Warehouse District apartment on the ground floor. Great location just one block off of St. Charles Avenue.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
1205 St Charles Ave
1205 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,595
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Best location to convieniently enjoy all New Orleans has to offer! This fully furnished/all utilities included condo is perfectly located in the middle of the bustling downtown/uptown area of New Orleans.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
900 S. PETERS Street
900 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1675 sqft
Fully furnished Paragon Lofts oversized 1900+ square ft. condo in the desirable Whs/Arts district! Gated reserved garage parking spot ground level included.12 ft soaring ceilings, concrete & wood floors, cypress beams, brick walls.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
McDonoughville
1225 JEFFERSON Street
1225 Jefferson Street, Gretna, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
Beautiful cottage in prime Old Gretna, Gleaming floors and neat as a pin. July 1st occupancy. Long driveway and phenomenal back yard

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
821 DAUPHINE Street
821 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
848 sqft
Fully-renovated and furnished apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
620 DECATUR Street
620 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
See the most stunning views in New Orleans, from this luxurious Penthouse in the French Quarter at Historic Jax Brewery! Take in 360 degree views of the Mississippi River and Jackson Square from this 3 BR, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1001 JULIA Street
1001 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1407 sqft
TURNKEY CORNER UNIT with breathtaking views from every room! Completely furnished with a relaxed coastal feel.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Arabi, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arabi apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAHouma, LAKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAJefferson, LA
Chalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MSDiamondhead, MSPonchatoula, LAGretna, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross