Unit Amenities range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

1/2 Off First Month! Remodeled 3BR/1BA Home Available! - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1454932?source=marketing



This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home has been recently remodeled with new flooring, fresh paint, washer/dryer connections, carport and more! Book your tour now! This one won't last long!



***MOVE-IN SPECIAL ---- 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!!!****



Electricity, Water/Sewer, Trash: City of Abbeville

Gas: Centerpoint

Deposit: $500

Appliances: Stove, w/d connections, window units (cooling) central heat



Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent

Background check

Credit check

12 month minimum lease term

Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company



Apply: www.bgrealty.com

BG Realty & Management LLC

337-281-4391



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5659075)