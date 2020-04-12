All apartments in Abbeville
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:38 AM

502 Elias

502 Elias St · (337) 281-4391
Location

502 Elias St, Abbeville, LA 70510

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 502 Elias · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1/2 Off First Month! Remodeled 3BR/1BA Home Available! - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1454932?source=marketing

This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home has been recently remodeled with new flooring, fresh paint, washer/dryer connections, carport and more! Book your tour now! This one won't last long!

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL ---- 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!!!****

Electricity, Water/Sewer, Trash: City of Abbeville
Gas: Centerpoint
Deposit: $500
Appliances: Stove, w/d connections, window units (cooling) central heat

Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent
Background check
Credit check
12 month minimum lease term
Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company

Apply: www.bgrealty.com
BG Realty & Management LLC
337-281-4391

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5659075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

