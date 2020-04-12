Amenities
1/2 Off First Month! Remodeled 3BR/1BA Home Available! - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1454932?source=marketing
This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home has been recently remodeled with new flooring, fresh paint, washer/dryer connections, carport and more! Book your tour now! This one won't last long!
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL ---- 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!!!****
Electricity, Water/Sewer, Trash: City of Abbeville
Gas: Centerpoint
Deposit: $500
Appliances: Stove, w/d connections, window units (cooling) central heat
Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent
Background check
Credit check
12 month minimum lease term
Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company
Apply: www.bgrealty.com
BG Realty & Management LLC
337-281-4391
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5659075)