Home
/
Vine Grove, KY
/
1298 Crume Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM
Find Out More
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1298 Crume Road
1298 Crume Rd
·
(270) 351-2351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1298 Crume Rd, Vine Grove, KY 40175
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
3 Bedrooms
Unit 1298 Crume Road · Avail. now
$975
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5905899)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1298 Crume Road have any available units?
1298 Crume Road has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 1298 Crume Road currently offering any rent specials?
1298 Crume Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1298 Crume Road pet-friendly?
No, 1298 Crume Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Vine Grove
.
Does 1298 Crume Road offer parking?
No, 1298 Crume Road does not offer parking.
Does 1298 Crume Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1298 Crume Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1298 Crume Road have a pool?
No, 1298 Crume Road does not have a pool.
Does 1298 Crume Road have accessible units?
No, 1298 Crume Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1298 Crume Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1298 Crume Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1298 Crume Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1298 Crume Road does not have units with air conditioning.
