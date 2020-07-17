All apartments in Vine Grove
1298 Crume Road.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1298 Crume Road

1298 Crume Rd · (270) 351-2351
Location

1298 Crume Rd, Vine Grove, KY 40175

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1298 Crume Road · Avail. now

$975

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5905899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1298 Crume Road have any available units?
1298 Crume Road has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1298 Crume Road currently offering any rent specials?
1298 Crume Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1298 Crume Road pet-friendly?
No, 1298 Crume Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vine Grove.
Does 1298 Crume Road offer parking?
No, 1298 Crume Road does not offer parking.
Does 1298 Crume Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1298 Crume Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1298 Crume Road have a pool?
No, 1298 Crume Road does not have a pool.
Does 1298 Crume Road have accessible units?
No, 1298 Crume Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1298 Crume Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1298 Crume Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1298 Crume Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1298 Crume Road does not have units with air conditioning.

