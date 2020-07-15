All apartments in Vine Grove
Find more places like 106 Amy Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

106 Amy Ct

106 Amy Court · (270) 351-8055
Location

106 Amy Court, Vine Grove, KY 40175

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 Amy Ct · Avail. Aug 3

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

106 Amy Ct Available 08/03/20 106 Amy Court - Brick ranch in cul-de-sac with split bedroom design, hardwood, vaulted ceiling, trey ceiling, recess lighting, etc. greet you as you travel through this home. Nice size formal living room and master bedroom, master bath with walk-in closet, separate laundry room, ceramic tile in baths and laundry, 2-car garage, small covered front porch, beautiful landscaping.

All pets subject to approval. $300 non-refundable pet deposit plus $15 pet fee per month per pet.

Call (270) 351-8055 to schedule a showing.

Meadow View Elementary
North Middle School
North Hardin High School

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4056271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Amy Ct have any available units?
106 Amy Ct has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Amy Ct have?
Some of 106 Amy Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Amy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
106 Amy Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Amy Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Amy Ct is pet friendly.
Does 106 Amy Ct offer parking?
Yes, 106 Amy Ct offers parking.
Does 106 Amy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Amy Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Amy Ct have a pool?
No, 106 Amy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 106 Amy Ct have accessible units?
No, 106 Amy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Amy Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Amy Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Amy Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Amy Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
