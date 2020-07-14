Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments hot tub internet access media room online portal sauna

Welcome to Fox Chase South...Lovely 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment Homes With rooftops visible from I-471 and buildings nestled along a winding two lane road, Fox Chase is best described as a convenient retreat. The community is located in Southgate, Kentucky which is only minutes from downtown Cincinnati, across the Ohio River. The commute is easy and the surroundings are beautiful. Newport on the Levee, Northern Kentucky University and the esteemed Fort Thomas neighborhood are also just a short drive from the community. The stylish two bedroom two bath apartment homes are desired not only for their interior living space but also the spectacular views.