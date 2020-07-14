All apartments in Southgate
Find more places like Fox Chase South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southgate, KY
/
Fox Chase South
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Fox Chase South

1 Fox Chase Ln · (507) 573-4908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southgate
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 Fox Chase Ln, Southgate, KY 41071
Southgate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Chase South.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
sauna
Welcome to Fox Chase South...Lovely 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment Homes With rooftops visible from I-471 and buildings nestled along a winding two lane road, Fox Chase is best described as a convenient retreat. The community is located in Southgate, Kentucky which is only minutes from downtown Cincinnati, across the Ohio River. The commute is easy and the surroundings are beautiful. Newport on the Levee, Northern Kentucky University and the esteemed Fort Thomas neighborhood are also just a short drive from the community. The stylish two bedroom two bath apartment homes are desired not only for their interior living space but also the spectacular views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months (3-11 months are offered based on availability)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per lease holder
Deposit: Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight not to exceed 70 lbs per pet. All pets must be spayed or neutered. Breed Restriction includes: Pit Bull, Doberman, German Shepherd, Bloodhound, Rottweiler, and Chow.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fox Chase South have any available units?
Fox Chase South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southgate, KY.
What amenities does Fox Chase South have?
Some of Fox Chase South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Chase South currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Chase South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Chase South pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Chase South is pet friendly.
Does Fox Chase South offer parking?
Yes, Fox Chase South offers parking.
Does Fox Chase South have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fox Chase South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Chase South have a pool?
Yes, Fox Chase South has a pool.
Does Fox Chase South have accessible units?
No, Fox Chase South does not have accessible units.
Does Fox Chase South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Chase South has units with dishwashers.
Does Fox Chase South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fox Chase South has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Fox Chase South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southgate 2 BedroomsSouthgate Apartments with Balcony
Southgate Apartments with GymSouthgate Apartments with Pool
Southgate Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KY
Lebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHWoodlawn, OHWilder, KY
Four Bridges, OHSharonville, OHBridgetown, OHTrenton, OHNorwood, OHTrotwood, OHGermantown, OHMonroe, OHDry Run, OHNorthbrook, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity