Fox Chase South

Lease Length: 3-12 months (3-11 months are offered based on availability)Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per lease holder
Deposit: Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight not to exceed 70 lbs per pet. All pets must be spayed or neutered. Breed Restriction includes: Pit Bull, Doberman, German Shepherd, Bloodhound, Rottweiler, and Chow.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.