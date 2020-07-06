All apartments in Murray
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

140 Welch Dr

140 Welch Dr · (270) 753-9999
Location

140 Welch Dr, Murray, KY 42071

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
3 Bed, 2 Bath. All appliances included. Rent includes the following utilities: water, sewer, gas, trash, cable and internet. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC. Security deposit required. For a viewing of the apartment, please come by our office at 105 N. 6th St, Murray KY, Monday – Friday, 8am-4pm. For an appointment outside this time or for more information call/text 270-293-1200 (Ryan). Lease term: 1 year. Leases will end in either May, June, July, or December. Pet Policy: There is a one-time, non-refundable pet deposit of $150. In addition, there is a $25 per month pet fee for the first animal and $25 for the second. No more than two (2) animals allowed. Restricted dog breeds include: Akitas, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Staffordshire Terriers, and wolf-hybrids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Welch Dr have any available units?
140 Welch Dr has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Welch Dr have?
Some of 140 Welch Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Welch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
140 Welch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Welch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Welch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 140 Welch Dr offer parking?
No, 140 Welch Dr does not offer parking.
Does 140 Welch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Welch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Welch Dr have a pool?
No, 140 Welch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 140 Welch Dr have accessible units?
No, 140 Welch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Welch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Welch Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Welch Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 Welch Dr has units with air conditioning.
