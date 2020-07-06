140 Welch Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

3 Bed, 2 Bath. All appliances included. Rent includes the following utilities: water, sewer, gas, trash, cable and internet. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC. Security deposit required. For a viewing of the apartment, please come by our office at 105 N. 6th St, Murray KY, Monday – Friday, 8am-4pm. For an appointment outside this time or for more information call/text 270-293-1200 (Ryan). Lease term: 1 year. Leases will end in either May, June, July, or December. Pet Policy: There is a one-time, non-refundable pet deposit of $150. In addition, there is a $25 per month pet fee for the first animal and $25 for the second. No more than two (2) animals allowed. Restricted dog breeds include: Akitas, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Staffordshire Terriers, and wolf-hybrids.