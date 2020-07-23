/
calloway county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:23 AM
7 Apartments for rent in Calloway County, KY📍
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
140 Welch Dr
140 Welch Dr, Murray, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath. All appliances included. Rent includes the following utilities: water, sewer, gas, trash, cable and internet. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC. Security deposit required. For a viewing of the apartment, please come by our office at 105 N.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1638 Bethel Rd
1638 Bethel Rd, Calloway County, KY
Studio
$998
2500 sqft
**JULY FREE** Looking for a place to start or park your business??**JULY FREE** - This 2500 sqft shop features 3 offices, full bath, full kitchen, a security closet, open warehouse and one bay.
1 of 55
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1407 Poplar Street, Bld. 4
1407 Poplar Street, Murray, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1117 sqft
Gorgeous new apartments available now! In the heart of the city, one block from MSU, walking distance to nightlife, restaurants, coffee shops, city schools....
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
500 12th St
500 South 12th Street, Murray, KY
Studio
$4,000
For more information, contact Philip Moore at (270) 227-5469. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/westky/105328 to view more pictures of this property. Convenient central Murray location on Hwy 641 South (Family dollar Center). 4000 Sq. Ft.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
501 PINE ST.
501 Pine Street, Murray, KY
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Great 3 Bed 1 Bath House With Huge Back Yard For Rent - This house is ready for a new family to make it into their new home! It has a good location and many great features like: - Huge Back Yard - Full Kitchen - Large Upstairs Bedroom - Gas Heat -
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1306 12th Street
1306 South 12th Street, Murray, KY
Studio
$2,000
For more information, contact Stacey Arnold at (270) 227-3515. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/westky/105816 to view more pictures of this property. REDUCED PRICE- Versatile commercial space on Murray's busiest street.
