madison county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:41 AM
78 Apartments for rent in Madison County, KY📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
858 Melanine Lane
858 Melanie Lane, Richmond, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Duplex for rent, 858 Melanie Lane Richmond, KY.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2001 Willow Drive
2001 Willow Drive, Richmond, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
Under construction. Estimated move-in mid September. Included: water, sewer, trash, landscaping. 13 month lease. Appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave + washer & dryer. Entire first floor in luxury vinyl plank flooring.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1004 Whipporwill
1004 Whipporwill Dr, Berea, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
Location! Location! Jump right on the interstate with a quick commute to Richmond or Lexington! These are adorable! 3BR,1.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
610 Westover Avenue
610 Westover Avenue, Richmond, KY
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Story House Pet Friendly w/fees and some restrictions Washer/Dryer Hookup All Laminate Floors Big Backyard Tenant pays all utilities and yard work $800/month $775 deposit jgdapartments.managebuilding.com
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
320 Oxford Circle
320 Oxford Circle, Richmond, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
This 2 story home is available for an August move in. Close to by-pass, restaurants and shopping. Contact me today for your personal tour.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1006 Whipporwill
1006 Whipporwill Dr, Madison County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
Gorgeous town-home in a Great Location! Vinyl plank flooring, freshly painted, new carpet and open floor plan. This spacious town-home has a large kitchen that opens into a first floor living room. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
216 McDaniel Avenue - 2
216 Mcdaniel Avenue, Richmond, KY
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
4-plex 900 sq ft. back yard, grilling AREA, 2 parking areas
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
103 Hager Drive - 12
103 Hager Ave, Madison County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 103 Hager Drive - 12 in Madison County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Madison County
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
21 Units Available
Gainesway
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
Lexington Villas
200 Alsab Ct, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
Your new home awaits at Lexington Villas! Conveniently located off of New Circle Road, Lexington Villas is just minutes from local shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,195
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
29 Units Available
Liberty Area
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,184
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1323 sqft
If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Liberty Area
The Retreat at Hamburg Place
2365 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$997
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1434 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Situated conveniently for commuters off of I-75. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool, parking, and hot tub.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$778
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
10 Units Available
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1200 sqft
Our newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Lexington feature an open floor plan equipped with all your modern conveniences; gourmet kitchens with all major stainless steel appliances, utility room with washer and dryer provided,
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$800
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$992
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,186
1287 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,003
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Gainesway
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
7 Units Available
Cedarwood Apartments
180 Codell Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
864 sqft
Cedarwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
10 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
38 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$799
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,178
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Madison County area include Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, and University of Kentucky. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Lexington, Georgetown, Nicholasville, Frankfort, and Shelbyville have apartments for rent.