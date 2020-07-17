922 Blankenbaker Ln

Amenities

*AVAILABLE 10/01/2020*

NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental. Reach out & let's discuss!



Guests enter the house through the front and into the 1st floor bedroom. The Chart Room is very spacious with 2 twin beds and a desk area. Out back of the first floor is a great patio space.



The staircase leading from the 1st floor takes you up to the main floor where guests will find a full bathroom, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and the living room. Immediately at the top of the stairs to your right is The Derby Room which has 1 Queen Bed. To the left is a spacious bathroom. Beyond the bathroom is your fully stocked kitchen. You'll also find a pantry with the washer and dryer. The living room has a sofa and 2 chairs for sitting. We offer a Smart TV with Apps for guests to use with their own logins. Outside the living room is the 2nd Bedroom. We have a Queen Bed in here for guests to enjoy.

