Jefferson County, KY
922 Blankenbaker Ln
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

922 Blankenbaker Ln

922 Blankenbaker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

922 Blankenbaker Lane, Jefferson County, KY 40207

Amenities

Serene Location | AVAILABLE 10/01/2020 - Property Id: 300443

*AVAILABLE 10/01/2020*
NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental. Reach out & let's discuss!

Guests enter the house through the front and into the 1st floor bedroom. The Chart Room is very spacious with 2 twin beds and a desk area. Out back of the first floor is a great patio space.

The staircase leading from the 1st floor takes you up to the main floor where guests will find a full bathroom, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and the living room. Immediately at the top of the stairs to your right is The Derby Room which has 1 Queen Bed. To the left is a spacious bathroom. Beyond the bathroom is your fully stocked kitchen. You'll also find a pantry with the washer and dryer. The living room has a sofa and 2 chairs for sitting. We offer a Smart TV with Apps for guests to use with their own logins. Outside the living room is the 2nd Bedroom. We have a Queen Bed in here for guests to enjoy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300443
Property Id 300443

(RLNE5856468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Blankenbaker Ln have any available units?
922 Blankenbaker Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, KY.
What amenities does 922 Blankenbaker Ln have?
Some of 922 Blankenbaker Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Blankenbaker Ln currently offering any rent specials?
922 Blankenbaker Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Blankenbaker Ln pet-friendly?
No, 922 Blankenbaker Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 922 Blankenbaker Ln offer parking?
No, 922 Blankenbaker Ln does not offer parking.
Does 922 Blankenbaker Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 Blankenbaker Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Blankenbaker Ln have a pool?
No, 922 Blankenbaker Ln does not have a pool.
Does 922 Blankenbaker Ln have accessible units?
No, 922 Blankenbaker Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Blankenbaker Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 Blankenbaker Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 922 Blankenbaker Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 Blankenbaker Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
