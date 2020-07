Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Rental Houses, 5609 Goldenrod Rd., Louisville, KY 40272 - 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Storage Shed Cape Cod Style Rental Home - Beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom, 1 bath cape cod style home located in Valley Station. This home has a HUGE living area, central air, washer/dryer hook-ups, and a storage shed. Kitchen come supplied with your refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Plenty of parking space with a nice long driveway. Get your app in now before it's gone!



