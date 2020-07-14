All apartments in Jefferson County
5208 Hasbrook Dr.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

5208 Hasbrook Dr

5208 Hasbrook Drive · (502) 876-7518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5208 Hasbrook Drive, Jefferson County, KY 40229

Price and availability



1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
5208 Hasbrook Dr #103, Louisville, KY 402291 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Unit 103 Perfect for 1-2 people, economical with plenty of parking! Close to Walmart, restaurants and expressway. Secure building, parking lot Appliances Included- stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwaveNo Washer/Dryer HookupsWater and Trash IncludedNo Section 8, No PetsRent $550Deposit $550>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19. Due to COVID-19 you must submit your application and be approved to be shown the unit. To apply:https://propertymanage.biz/timelessrealestate/rentals/detail?p=59142508$35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CHECKSDocuments: Proof of Income.Household income should 2.5 X rent (Net Income).
If the income level is based on two or more people working in the household, we will need an application for each

Timeless Property Management
2038 Frankfort Ave
(Back Office)
Louisville KY 40206
(Office open for appointments ONLY)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5208 Hasbrook Dr have any available units?
5208 Hasbrook Dr has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5208 Hasbrook Dr have?
Some of 5208 Hasbrook Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Hasbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Hasbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Hasbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5208 Hasbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 5208 Hasbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5208 Hasbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 5208 Hasbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Hasbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Hasbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 5208 Hasbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Hasbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 5208 Hasbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Hasbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5208 Hasbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5208 Hasbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5208 Hasbrook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

