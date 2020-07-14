Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

5208 Hasbrook Dr #103, Louisville, KY 402291 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Unit 103 Perfect for 1-2 people, economical with plenty of parking! Close to Walmart, restaurants and expressway. Secure building, parking lot Appliances Included- stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwaveNo Washer/Dryer HookupsWater and Trash IncludedNo Section 8, No PetsRent $550Deposit $550>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19. Due to COVID-19 you must submit your application and be approved to be shown the unit. To apply:https://propertymanage.biz/timelessrealestate/rentals/detail?p=59142508$35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CHECKSDocuments: Proof of Income.Household income should 2.5 X rent (Net Income).

If the income level is based on two or more people working in the household, we will need an application for each



Timeless Property Management

2038 Frankfort Ave

(Back Office)

Louisville KY 40206

(Office open for appointments ONLY)