4521 Coffee Tree Ln

Single Family 3 BR and 2 Bath - Property Id: 313163



This is a beautiful 1400 sq. ft. ranch home on a quiet, dead-end street in a super nice neighborhood located in historic Jeffersontown. Real oak floors throughout! It has vaulted ceiling and fireplace in the large open family room (living room) with two sky-lights! The open eat-in kitchen is surrounded by a large bay-window. This home backs up to an open field on the back and side, it has a large 2 car garage, three (3 bedrooms and 2 baths). Master bedroom has a bathtub/shower and a jacuzzi. Another full bathroom with shower and bathtub adjacent to two large bedrooms. This large 1400 sq.ft. home has a large double patio and a fenced back yard.

1400 square feet,

One floor (no upstairs),

Washer/Dryer hook-up

GE dishwasher,

Large refrigerator with ice maker

New kitchen stove

GE 30" Advantium

(Dual convection oven/microwave)

No Pets Allowed



