All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 4521 Coffee Tree Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, KY
/
4521 Coffee Tree Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4521 Coffee Tree Ln

4521 Coffee Tree Lane · (502) 417-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4521 Coffee Tree Lane, Jefferson County, KY 40299

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1795 · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Single Family 3 BR and 2 Bath - Property Id: 313163

This is a beautiful 1400 sq. ft. ranch home on a quiet, dead-end street in a super nice neighborhood located in historic Jeffersontown. Real oak floors throughout! It has vaulted ceiling and fireplace in the large open family room (living room) with two sky-lights! The open eat-in kitchen is surrounded by a large bay-window. This home backs up to an open field on the back and side, it has a large 2 car garage, three (3 bedrooms and 2 baths). Master bedroom has a bathtub/shower and a jacuzzi. Another full bathroom with shower and bathtub adjacent to two large bedrooms. This large 1400 sq.ft. home has a large double patio and a fenced back yard.
1400 square feet,
One floor (no upstairs),
Washer/Dryer hook-up
GE dishwasher,
Large refrigerator with ice maker
New kitchen stove
GE 30" Advantium
(Dual convection oven/microwave)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4521-coffee-tree-ln-louisville-ky/313163
Property Id 313163

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5942919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Coffee Tree Ln have any available units?
4521 Coffee Tree Ln has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4521 Coffee Tree Ln have?
Some of 4521 Coffee Tree Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Coffee Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Coffee Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Coffee Tree Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4521 Coffee Tree Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 4521 Coffee Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4521 Coffee Tree Ln offers parking.
Does 4521 Coffee Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 Coffee Tree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Coffee Tree Ln have a pool?
No, 4521 Coffee Tree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Coffee Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 4521 Coffee Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Coffee Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 Coffee Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4521 Coffee Tree Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4521 Coffee Tree Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4521 Coffee Tree Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance St. Andrews
3311 Renwood Blvd
Louisville, KY 40214
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl
Louisville, KY 40245
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln
Louisville, KY 40241
Edison Lofts
801 E Washington St
Louisville, KY 40206
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle
Louisville, KY 40222
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr
Louisville, KY 40220

Similar Pages

Jefferson County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Frankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYShelbyville, KY
Prospect, KYJeffersontown, KYHarrodsburg, KYVine Grove, KYShively, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity