10787 Colonial Woods Ct

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Middletown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Move-in asap. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page for showings, application, and additional information. Applicants must show proof of income, credit report, and background check. This property is not section 8 approved.