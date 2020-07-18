All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

10787 Colonial Woods Ct

10787 Colonial Woods Court · (502) 494-8552
Location

10787 Colonial Woods Court, Jefferson County, KY 40223

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Middletown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Move-in asap. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page for showings, application, and additional information. Applicants must show proof of income, credit report, and background check. This property is not section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10787 Colonial Woods Ct have any available units?
10787 Colonial Woods Ct has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10787 Colonial Woods Ct have?
Some of 10787 Colonial Woods Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10787 Colonial Woods Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10787 Colonial Woods Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10787 Colonial Woods Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10787 Colonial Woods Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 10787 Colonial Woods Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10787 Colonial Woods Ct offers parking.
Does 10787 Colonial Woods Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10787 Colonial Woods Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10787 Colonial Woods Ct have a pool?
No, 10787 Colonial Woods Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10787 Colonial Woods Ct have accessible units?
No, 10787 Colonial Woods Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10787 Colonial Woods Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10787 Colonial Woods Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10787 Colonial Woods Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10787 Colonial Woods Ct has units with air conditioning.
