143 Mcintosh Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newer home. Ranch. Walk to Toyota. Open floor plan with large living areas, separate laundry room, butlers pantry,granite counters, hardwood laminate floors,ceiling fans,wood burning fireplace and stainless appliances. 3 beds with 2 full baths. Master suite with walkin closet, dual vanity and separate shower with large garden tub. Yard is fully fenced with a storage building. Large back patio. Backs up to small farm. Just one step on front doorway and thru garage. Home has been completely sanitized.