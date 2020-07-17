143 Mcintosh Park

Amenities
Newer home. Ranch. Walk to Toyota. Open floor plan with large living areas, separate laundry room, butlers pantry,granite counters, hardwood laminate floors,ceiling fans,wood burning fireplace and stainless appliances. 3 beds with 2 full baths. Master suite with walkin closet, dual vanity and separate shower with large garden tub. Yard is fully fenced with a storage building. Large back patio. Backs up to small farm. Just one step on front doorway and thru garage. Home has been completely sanitized.