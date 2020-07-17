All apartments in Georgetown
143 Mcintosh Park
143 Mcintosh Park

143 Mcintosh Park · (859) 509-1536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

143 Mcintosh Park, Georgetown, KY 40324

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newer home. Ranch. Walk to Toyota. Open floor plan with large living areas, separate laundry room, butlers pantry,granite counters, hardwood laminate floors,ceiling fans,wood burning fireplace and stainless appliances. 3 beds with 2 full baths. Master suite with walkin closet, dual vanity and separate shower with large garden tub. Yard is fully fenced with a storage building. Large back patio. Backs up to small farm. Just one step on front doorway and thru garage. Home has been completely sanitized.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Mcintosh Park have any available units?
143 Mcintosh Park has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 Mcintosh Park have?
Some of 143 Mcintosh Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Mcintosh Park currently offering any rent specials?
143 Mcintosh Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Mcintosh Park pet-friendly?
No, 143 Mcintosh Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 143 Mcintosh Park offer parking?
Yes, 143 Mcintosh Park offers parking.
Does 143 Mcintosh Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Mcintosh Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Mcintosh Park have a pool?
No, 143 Mcintosh Park does not have a pool.
Does 143 Mcintosh Park have accessible units?
No, 143 Mcintosh Park does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Mcintosh Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Mcintosh Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Mcintosh Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Mcintosh Park does not have units with air conditioning.
