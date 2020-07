Amenities

Value and Convenience. The moment you pull into the driveway of this 3BR, 2BA ranch you get that at home feel. The well-manicured front yard is draped with a canopy of mature trees. Upon entering the foyer of this well-cared for and spacious home you are welcomed by a large carpeted family room with a vaulted ceiling, gas log fireplace framed by white book cases and cabinetry and lots of natural light from a trio window pairing. The family room opens into a dining room/kitchen combination featuring sparkling laminate flooring and updated appliances. A spacious MBR suite includes a walk-in closet a full bath with a double lavatory vanity. A second full bath is positioned near the two other bedrooms and laundry closet. Opening off the family room is a large deck overlooking a big backyard with a privacy fence and storage shed. This gem is in an established neighborhood with close proximity to downtown and a short drive to the various manufacturing sites including Toyota.