east central district
114 Apartments for rent in East-Central District, Fort Thomas, KY
Last updated July 24 at 06:39 PM
9 Units Available
Gettysburg Square
35 Gettysburg Square Rd, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
955 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, this premier apartment community offers luxury amenities and stylish interiors. Enjoy a lap pool along, swimming pool, tennis court, and more along with fully equipped kitchens and modern design.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
645 Highland Avenue
645 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Kensington 2 bedroom ONE OF A KIND - Property Id: 312536 This beautiful one of a kind apartment is the 1st floor, with your own private entrance. You've got butcher block countertops, HUGE bedrooms, loads of closet space, and picture windows.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
128 S. Fort Thomas Avenue
128 South Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Heart of Fort Thomas! - Property Id: 130731 'the Daveed' is a 14 unit building consisting of all 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom units.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
731 S. Grand Avenue
731 South Grand Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 The Royal 1 bedroom - Property Id: 251931 You'll love this brand new renovated apartment! Beautiful kitchen, all new everything! Window unit AC, close to everything! Heat and Water PAID! Coin laundry and storage units as well.
Results within 1 mile of East-Central District
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
3 Units Available
Fox Chase South
1 Fox Chase Ln, Southgate, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1000 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, resort-like pool, and sauna for residents. Pets welcomed. Furnished apartments available. Units feature name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
830 Alexandria Pike
830 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 09/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117065 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
840 Alexandria Pike
840 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
1 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117063 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.
Results within 5 miles of East-Central District
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
34 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
68 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Last updated July 24 at 06:35 PM
98 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Last updated July 24 at 06:34 PM
13 Units Available
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,815
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1456 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom units, this development offers floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and an on-site fitness and yoga studio. Units also offer top-line appliances by brands like Wolf.
Last updated July 24 at 06:35 PM
16 Units Available
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,151
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1089 sqft
Large modern apartments within walking distance of the Cincinnati Country Club. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Community has a yoga studio, laundry room and doorman.
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
27 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
35 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
19 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
1789 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
13 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$968
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
9 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$990
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,158
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,124
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,076
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,227
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,163
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,186
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1024 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
7 Units Available
Deer Hill
2551 Spindlehill Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$830
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Energy-efficient windows and extra storage in air-conditioned units wired for cable and high-speed internet. Round-the-clock gym and emergency maintenance. Across the street from Stanbery Park and Stern Preserve.
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
4 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,334
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Last updated July 24 at 09:15 AM
1 Unit Available
2518 Moorman Ave
2518 Moorman Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2518 Moorman Ave Apt 1 Available 08/07/20 Upcoming Renovated One Bedroom - (RLNE4283332)
Last updated July 24 at 09:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Idlewild Apartments
3623 Clarion Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
3619 CLARION Apt 7 Available 09/07/20 - (RLNE3269751)
