116 Apartments for rent in Fort Thomas, KY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Thomas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
17 Units Available
East-Central District
Gettysburg Square
35 Gettysburg Square Rd, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
955 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, this premier apartment community offers luxury amenities and stylish interiors. Enjoy a lap pool along, swimming pool, tennis court, and more along with fully equipped kitchens and modern design.

1 Unit Available
South End
830 Alexandria Pike
830 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 09/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117065 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.

1 Unit Available
East-Central District
645 Highland Avenue
645 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
TWO BEDROOM! *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117688 'the Kensington'  There are also garages with automatic openers if covered and private parking is desired.   There is onsite laundry with coin operated washers and dryers.

1 Unit Available
South End
840 Alexandria Pike
840 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
400 sqft
1 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117063 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.

1 Unit Available
South End
40 Pleasant Avenue
40 Pleasant Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Move in by May 15th and receive 1 month free. Very Large 2 bedroom with den..1500 sq ft! 2.5 bathrooms. Both bedrooms have attached full bath. Balcony and 1/2 bathroom off kitchen. Open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
East-Central District
128 S. Fort Thomas Avenue
128 South Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Heart of Fort Thomas! - Property Id: 130731 'the Daveed' is a 14 unit building consisting of all 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom units.
1 Unit Available
Columbia-Tusculum
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
767 sqft
Close to Route 52 and a short walk from the Ohio River. A community with a fitness center, a club room and a pool with terrace. Homes have a breakfast bar and a patio or balcony.

18 Units Available
Bellevue
239 Grandview Avenue
239 Grandview Avenue, Bellevue, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1178 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 239 Grandview Avenue in Bellevue. View photos, descriptions and more!
95 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
6 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$735
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
14 Units Available
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,317
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,182
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
14 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,004
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
11 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,231
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1024 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
The LynCryer Apartments
2905 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Den - Recently Renovated with all new stainless steel appliances. This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.
17 Units Available
Walnut Hills
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,815
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1454 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom units, this development offers floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and an on-site fitness and yoga studio. Units also offer top-line appliances by brands like Wolf.
62 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
18 Units Available
Central Business District
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1454 sqft
Located in a historic building close to Aronoff Center for the Arts. Spacious lofts and studios with unique architectural features and spectacular city views. On-site DVD library, tavern room, 24-hour fitness center and more.
6 Units Available
Hyde Park
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
30 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
3 Units Available
Hyde Park
Tarpis Woods
3642 Tarpis Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Tarpis Woods is located in East Hyde Park on a quiet cul-de-sac. You'll be able to walk to East Hyde Park business district from this property.
7 Units Available
Central Business District
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,062
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
7 Units Available
South Hills
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,167
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fort Thomas, KY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Thomas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

