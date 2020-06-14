/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM
100 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Thomas, KY
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South End
1 Unit Available
840 Alexandria Pike
840 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
400 sqft
Available 06/15/20 1 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117063 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East-Central District
1 Unit Available
731 S. Grand Avenue
731 South Grand Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
The Royal 1 bedroom - Property Id: 251931 You'll love this brand new renovated apartment! Beautiful kitchen, all new everything! Window unit AC, close to everything! Heat and Water PAID! Coin laundry and storage units as well.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Thomas
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Columbia-Tusculum
1 Unit Available
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
767 sqft
Close to Route 52 and a short walk from the Ohio River. A community with a fitness center, a club room and a pool with terrace. Homes have a breakfast bar and a patio or balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Thomas
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Central Business District
88 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
The LynCryer Apartments
2905 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Den - Recently Renovated with all new stainless steel appliances. This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,310
751 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Walnut Hills
4 Units Available
Eden View Apartments
2217 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Edenview Apartments are located in Walnut Hills, one of the city's oldest hilltop neighborhoods. These newly renovated art deco apartment buildings will transport you to the neighborhoods of Miami Beach (palm trees not included).
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
Walnut Hills
20 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
Central Business District
60 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Taylors Landing
29 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Pleasant Ridge
2 Units Available
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$759
520 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in single-floor ranch homes or carriage house-style buildings. Pet-friendly units have central air conditioning and heat, private entrances, new appliances, and more. Near public transportation on Montgomery Rd.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mount Auburn
28 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,289
635 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,398
828 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oakley
8 Units Available
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Madisonville
13 Units Available
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
576 sqft
Spacious apartments with blend of hardwood floors and carpet. Easy access to I-71. Eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Walk-in closets. Community pool and playground available to all tenants. Pet-friendly complex.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Turpin Hills
4 Units Available
Woods of Turpin Apartments
6375 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
685 sqft
Located in Historic Anderson Township. Retro-styled apartments in a quiet area. On 40 acres of property. Pet-friendly. Minutes from I-275. Apartments feature updated kitchens, laundry hook-ups, and carpeting. On-site pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central Business District
19 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
891 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Walnut HIlls
13 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,209
805 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Dayton
121 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
747 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Pleasant Ridge
3 Units Available
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
631 sqft
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
