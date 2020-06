Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move in by May 15th and receive 1 month free. Very Large 2 bedroom with den..1500 sq ft! 2.5 bathrooms. Both bedrooms have attached full bath. Balcony and 1/2 bathroom off kitchen. Open floor plan. There's no lack of closet space: hall closet, closet in den, and both bedrooms have 2 large closets. Fully equipped kitchen: fridge, stove, & dishwasher.