Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

1410 Alexandria Pike

1410 Alexandria Pike · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY 41075
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2 bed 2 bath with washer/dryer hookup in Ft Thomas - Property Id: 117067

*DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-a1Od0WHiM&list=LLAchuc25RTBYnuRSDTdzETQ&index=6&t=3s

‘the Pyke' has brand new landscaping out front and the units are remodeled with new kitchens, wood flooring throughout, new baths, and all new oil rubbed bronze light fixtures and faucets.

Cats only (fees apply)
Washer/Dryer connections
Free parking lot
Residents are responsible for utilities
Storage closets FREE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117067
Property Id 117067

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

