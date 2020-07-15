1410 Alexandria Pike

Amenities
2 bed 2 bath with washer/dryer hookup in Ft Thomas - Property Id: 117067
*DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-a1Od0WHiM&list=LLAchuc25RTBYnuRSDTdzETQ&index=6&t=3s
‘the Pyke' has brand new landscaping out front and the units are remodeled with new kitchens, wood flooring throughout, new baths, and all new oil rubbed bronze light fixtures and faucets.
Cats only (fees apply)
Washer/Dryer connections
Free parking lot
Residents are responsible for utilities
Storage closets FREE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117067
Property Id 117067
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5830092)