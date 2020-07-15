1410 Alexandria Pike

Amenities

2 bed 2 bath with washer/dryer hookup in Ft Thomas - Property Id: 117067



*DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-a1Od0WHiM&list=LLAchuc25RTBYnuRSDTdzETQ&index=6&t=3s



‘the Pyke' has brand new landscaping out front and the units are remodeled with new kitchens, wood flooring throughout, new baths, and all new oil rubbed bronze light fixtures and faucets.



Cats only (fees apply)

Washer/Dryer connections

Free parking lot

Residents are responsible for utilities

Storage closets FREE

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117067

Property Id 117067



No Dogs Allowed



