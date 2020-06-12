/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
69 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Erlanger, KY
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
Results within 1 mile of Erlanger
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Elsmere
26 Units Available
Overlook Apartment Homes
3000 Stoneybrook Ln, Elsmere, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1054 sqft
Located in Elsmere, just minutes from Cincinnati and Florence Mall. Luxury community is pet-friendly and features a resort-style pool and fitness center. Units have granite counters, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Erlanger
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Union
9 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1070 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Delaware Crossing Apartments
1800 Brentwood Ln, Independence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$820
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Delaware Crossing Apartments in Independence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Central Florence
16 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1145 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
4837 Rapid Run Road
4837 Rapid Run Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
Nicely updated and redone unit in West Price Hill - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QD66a3Fzbia&brand=0 Great unit with 2 bedrooms, an office, and 1.5 baths. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood througout, and other great features. (RLNE5745511)
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
1248 Rutledge Ave #2
1248 Rutledge Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1064 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom unit in a very well kept 2 family home. Large rooms, lots of space, front and back door, laundry room. Off Street Parking. Large Front Porch and back yard. No Smoking. No Pets. Owner will accept some assistance. Owner pays water.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
East Price Hill
1 Unit Available
778 Summit Avenue - 3
778 Summit Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath; top floor unit nestled on a cul-de-sac street at the edge of the Incline District.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
468 Pedretti Avenue - 2
468 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Wonderful 2 bed apartment in Delhi. Oak Hills Schools. Great location. Easy access to downtown. On a bus line. Unit has many updates including a full kitchen with dishwasher and other modern amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Erlanger
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Dayton
125 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1084 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Mount Auburn
23 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Walnut HIlls
14 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1396 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Burlington
9 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Walnut HIlls
4 Units Available
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Located in East Walnut Hills, residents can expect gas fireplace, bay windows, walk-in closets and eco-friendly heating. Community benefits feature wheelchair access, elevator and secure parking. Complex houses retail outlets such as Cafe DeSales Coffee.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Walnut Hills
21 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHGeorgetown, KYKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KYBurlington, KYDayton, KYForestville, OHLawrenceburg, IN