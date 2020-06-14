39 Apartments for rent in Elsmere, KY with hardwood floors

The city was first settled in 1885 and was called South Erianger. It was renamed in 1896 after Elsmere Avenue, which was located in the hometown of one of its founders!

Elsmere is a city in Kenton County, Kentucky with a population of 8,451. It's a super small town that only covers about 2.5 miles on the map. When you think of Kentucky, you might think of a typical Midwestern place with heaps of cornfields and a city peppered in here and there. Elsmere is probably exactly what you would expect from a small city just outside Cincinnati. It's not a suburb of anywhere, but instead is very much its own little town with its own personality. It's quite close to the Cincinnati airport, which makes it a dream location for anyone who has to travel fairly often and doesn't want to worry about city traffic going to the airport.