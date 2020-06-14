39 Apartments for rent in Elsmere, KY with hardwood floors
1 of 20
1 of 59
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 47
1 of 58
1 of 47
1 of 46
1 of 37
1 of 27
1 of 39
1 of 28
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 31
1 of 6
1 of 33
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 18
The city was first settled in 1885 and was called South Erianger. It was renamed in 1896 after Elsmere Avenue, which was located in the hometown of one of its founders!
Elsmere is a city in Kenton County, Kentucky with a population of 8,451. It's a super small town that only covers about 2.5 miles on the map. When you think of Kentucky, you might think of a typical Midwestern place with heaps of cornfields and a city peppered in here and there. Elsmere is probably exactly what you would expect from a small city just outside Cincinnati. It's not a suburb of anywhere, but instead is very much its own little town with its own personality. It's quite close to the Cincinnati airport, which makes it a dream location for anyone who has to travel fairly often and doesn't want to worry about city traffic going to the airport. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elsmere renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.