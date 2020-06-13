95 Apartments for rent in Cold Spring, KY with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 8 at 11:03am
1 Unit Available
Silverwoods Landing Apartments
932 Matinee Blvd, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
950 Matinee Blvd. Apt. 2A Available 07/15/20 2 Bed / 2 Bath with Cathedral Ceilings - (RLNE1885244)

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
613 Ivy Ridge Drive
613 Ivy Ridge Drive, Cold Spring, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Absolutely Stunning 3rd Level Condo overlooking woods*Private Rear Unit with possible 3 BR (Study can be 3rd BR)*Vaulted Ceilings*42" Cabinetry w/Granite Countertops + Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Glass Tile Backsplash*Private Laundry Room in

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1300 Downing Street
1300 Downing Street, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BED close to NKU *DO NOT APPLY THRUTURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117073 Located in the heart of Cold Springs, just a mile from NKU and I471 the Bayswater features tons of restaurants and shopping just seconds away.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
102 Kingsway Court
102 Kingsway Court, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Cold Spring
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southgate
7 Units Available
Fox Chase South
1 Fox Chase Ln, Southgate, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, resort-like pool, and sauna for residents. Pets welcomed. Furnished apartments available. Units feature name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mount Washington
6 Units Available
Deer Hill
2551 Spindlehill Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$830
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Energy-efficient windows and extra storage in air-conditioned units wired for cable and high-speed internet. Round-the-clock gym and emergency maintenance. Across the street from Stanbery Park and Stern Preserve.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Wilder
1 Unit Available
Vista Pointe
120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY
2 Bedrooms
$839
995 sqft
110 Vista Pointe Dr Apt.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Fruit Hill
1 Unit Available
7149 Woodridge Drive
7149 Woodridge Drive, Fruit Hill, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1750 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome home to this charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in the family friendly neighborhood in Forest

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Columbia-Tusculum
1 Unit Available
565 Delta Ave
565 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
Mt. Lookout 2 Bed/2 Bath Home - Please call or text (513) 393-4602 to schedule a showing or secure this incredible home instantly by applying at https://niproperties.appfolio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
5308 Reserve Circle
5308 Reserve Circle, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1376 sqft
Reserve at Skytop Condo - Property Id: 1097 Newer construction two bedroom two and one half bath townhome in prestigious Reserve Circle.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02
5466 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
Large one bedroom apartment in Mt. Washington at the foot of the Beechmont levy. Easy access to downtown and many of the amenities in the area. COMPLETELY RENOVATED APARTMENT. New Kitchen, open concept with new cabinets and countertops.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Salem Heights
1 Unit Available
6578 Wyndwatch Dr
6578 Wyndwatch Drive, Hamilton County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4770 sqft
Everything you’ve been searching for and more, this stunning single family rental opportunity was designed with beauty and versatility in mind.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
1730 Marquette Avenue
1730 Marquette Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Beautiful condo, upstairs unit in 2 family home has hardwood flooring, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large rooms, equipped kitchen. central air, enclosed back porch. Off street parking, washer-dryer hookup in basement. One year minimum.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
South End
1 Unit Available
40 Pleasant Avenue
40 Pleasant Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Move in by May 15th and receive 1 month free. Very Large 2 bedroom with den..1500 sq ft! 2.5 bathrooms. Both bedrooms have attached full bath. Balcony and 1/2 bathroom off kitchen. Open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02
5468 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
975 sqft
Completely Renovated, Large 2 Bed Apartment in Mt. Washington. Excellent Location. Less than a 1/2 mile from Lunken Playfield. Close to many amenities. Near Mt. Lookout, Oakley, Hyde Park. 15 minutes from Downtown and on a bus line.
Results within 10 miles of Cold Spring
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
Central Business District
61 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
Taylors Landing
30 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Forestville
12 Units Available
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1252 sqft
A short drive from I-275 and Veterans Park. Apartments feature a deck or private patio, carpet, carriage lights and lots of closet space. Community includes a courtyard, a pool and a sand volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dayton
124 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Turpin Hills
3 Units Available
Woods of Turpin Apartments
6375 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
925 sqft
Located in Historic Anderson Township. Retro-styled apartments in a quiet area. On 40 acres of property. Pet-friendly. Minutes from I-275. Apartments feature updated kitchens, laundry hook-ups, and carpeting. On-site pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Business District
21 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mount Auburn
23 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,314
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Walnut HIlls
14 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,209
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cold Spring, KY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cold Spring renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

