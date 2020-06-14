Apartment List
/
KS
/
derby
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Derby, KS with garage

Derby apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1351 E Longhorn Dr
1351 Longhorn Drive, Derby, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2602 sqft
Click your heels together, you're moving to Derby! We have a gorgeous home sitting along a wooded creek area that contains 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir
1036 Beau Jardin Circle, Derby, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3259 sqft
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir Available 07/05/20 $1,000 first month rent - Delightful and Spacious Home in Derby with 3 Car Garage and Fenced in Yard - DELIGHTFUL 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME IN DERBY KS Available July 5, 2020 - Pre-Leasing NOW $1,000 off first

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2225 E Birchwood Ct
2225 East Birchwood Court, Derby, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2650 sqft
2225 E Birchwood Ct Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Home, 3 Car Garage, Fully Finished Basement in a Warm Neighborhood - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with a Finished Basement PRE-LEASING NOW Rent: $2,100/mth Deposit: $2,100 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee:

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
1707 Evergreen Ct.
1707 Evergreen Court, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Derby Duplex - 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,700 SQFT Central air Finished basement Washer/dryer hook ups 2 car garage Derby schools Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1200.00 rent 1000.00 deposit 35.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oakwood Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
918 S Honeybrook Ln
918 South Honeybrook Lane, Derby, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2909 sqft
NEWLY LISTED! Large 4 bedroom (plus office), 3 bath quad level home in Derby.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pleasantview
1 Unit Available
814 N Georgie Ave
814 North Georgie, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$840
Ready for you to call home. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ceiling fans throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors in bedrooms. Central heat and air, full laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and pantry. Newer paint, blinds, & tile. Very nice home.
Results within 1 mile of Derby

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
Southwind
1 Unit Available
3350 E Sunflower
3350 E Sunflower Dr, Sedgwick County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1102 sqft
New 3BR 2BA 1/2 Duplex with a 2 car attached garage. Home has an open concept. Master bedroom has it's own bathroom. Lawn care included. Move in ready November 9th. Neighborhood is located just south of Clifton and Vassar. Derby school district.
Results within 5 miles of Derby

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Haysville
1 Unit Available
201 E Karla
201 East Karla Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Marchant Grove Townhomes. Luxury Independent Living 55 and older without a mortgage!! Featuring 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, 2 bedrooms, walk-in closet/storm room with concrete walls and ceiling, wide door openings, and a walk-in shower.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
South Seneca
1 Unit Available
5480 S. Gold St. - 400
5480 South Gold Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome in a nice, quiet community! Enjoy the lovely, walk-out view of the pond and the brand new finishes on this newly renovated 2 bed, 1.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
East Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
1645 Windsor St
1645 Windsor Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
908 sqft
This SE home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath is conveniently located near Woodlawn & Harry Street. Kitchen has frig, stove, and dishwasher, and laundry room off of the kitchen. Hardwood floors. Freshly painted. 1 car attached garage with opener.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Mead
1 Unit Available
2112 E. Ward
2112 Ward Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
816 sqft
2112 E. Ward - Property Id: 252625 2112 E. Ward Wichita, KS Rent: $650.00 Deposit:$500.00 Pets: No pets Utilities: Residents shall pay all utilities including trash and total lawn care.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Meadowlark
1 Unit Available
2122 S Dellrose
2122 South Dellrose Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1263 sqft
This cute updated 2 bedroom/2 full bath bungalow features a large living room with faux fireplace, dining room, kitchen with all appliances and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
5102 East Pawnee Street - 1
5102 E Pawnee Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$595
807 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex. W/D hookups with tons of storage in the basement. Fridge, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave provided. Off street parking (optional garage/storage $50/mo). Lawn care provided. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
South City
1 Unit Available
2617 Victoria Street
2617 S Victoria Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$645
834 sqft
Coming Soon!! Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House with fenced back yard and one car attached garage. Fridge and stove will be provided. Washer and dryer hookups in separate laundry room.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
South City
1 Unit Available
1104 Luther East
1104 E Luther St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home on a corner lot with attached 1 car garage and fenced back yard! Kitchen appliances include fridge and oven range. Washer/Dryer hookups in separate laundry room.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
5112 East Pawnee Street - 1
5112 E Pawnee St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
807 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex. Bonus room/office and additional family room in the basement. W/D hookup and storage. Off street parking. Optional garage/storage area for $50/mo. Fridge, oven/range, dishwasher provided. Lawn care provided.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Mead
1 Unit Available
2226 S. Estelle
2226 S Estelle Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$849
1372 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is ready for you to move in! There is a lovely dining room with amazing natural light separate from the kitchen. The kitchen features new appliances and new flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Derby
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$834
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Northeast Millair
1 Unit Available
2433 North Piatt Avenue
2433 Piatt Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
Super cute 3bed 1bath for rent in a quiet location. Remodeled on the inside looks great. Hardwood floors all through with fresh paints on walls

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
442 S. Fountain
442 South Fountain Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
442 S Fountain Available 07/01/20 DUPLEX - 2 bed 1 bath Eat in kitchen Central heat/air No fenced yard No dishwasher 1 car detached garage Unfinished basement 750 SQFT NO PETS East high Tenant pays electric, gas, and trash.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fabrique
1 Unit Available
708 Prairie Park Rd
708 Prairie Park Road, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1287 sqft
Where can you get 2 fireplaces, a separate upstairs bedroom with a half bath that feels like your own apartment, updated colors, natural flooring, a new dishwasher, a nice refrigerator all with a huge fenced-in yard on a quiet, established
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Derby, KS

Derby apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Derby 3 BedroomsDerby Apartments with BalconyDerby Apartments with Garage
Derby Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDerby Apartments with ParkingDerby Apartments with Pool
Derby Dog Friendly ApartmentsDerby Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSHaysville, KSValley Center, KS
Maize, KSNewton, KSHalstead, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University