22 Apartments for rent in Maize, KS with garage

Maize apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Maize
11 Units Available
Watercress Apartments
4060 Reed Ave, Maize, KS
1 Bedroom
$824
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1112 sqft
Community offers 24-hour fitness center, pool, sun deck, and more. Close to Old Navy, New Market Square, and Central Heights Shopping Mall. Units have brand new kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and private patio.
Results within 5 miles of Maize
Westlink
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.

Country Acres
1 Unit Available
1158 N Sandplum ln
1158 Sandplum Lane, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2070 sqft
3 BD/2.5 BA HOME LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE NEAR THE ZOO! - Location is everything! This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision just off W 13th St and within walking distance to Sedgwick County Park. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.

Country Acres
1 Unit Available
962 N Acadia
962 Acadia Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom near Bishop Carroll High School - Get ready to fall in love with your next home! This darling home is completely remodeled with new kitchen, fresh paint and carpet and neat as a pin.

1 Unit Available
8700 W. University Unit A
8700 West University Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
8700 W. University Unit A Available 08/03/20 ` - ` (RLNE2726407)

1 Unit Available
701 N First 104
701 N 1st St Unit 117, Colwich, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Unit 104 Available 07/01/20 Brand new duplex's, Colwich Ks - Property Id: 298321 Brand New duplex located in Colwich Ks, Andale schools.

1 Unit Available
2114 N. Shefford
2114 North Shefford Street, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1900 sqft
2114 N. Shefford - Property Id: 291229 2114 N. Shefford ?Wichita,KS Rent: $1,400.00 ?Deposit: $1,400.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay gas, electricity, water, trash, all lawn care, and pest control (if needed).

1 Unit Available
522 N. Dexter
522 North Dexter Avenue, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335 522 N. Dexter Valley Center,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.

1 Unit Available
311 N. Evergreen Ln.
311 N Evergreen Ln, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1 sqft
Over 1200 Square feet of Living Space, Attached Garage, Huge Finished Recreation Room in Basement with Additional Storage, Nice Quiet Residential Neighborhood, Washer/Dryer Connections, 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance, All Appliances Included, and ALL

1 Unit Available
8632 W. University #D
8632 West University Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
WEST SIDE CONDO! - 2 bed 1 bath Central air Washer/dryer included Attached 1 car garage Tenant responsible for electric only 725.00 rent 725.00 deposit 30.00 application fee PER adult- non refundable Call for showings! 316-260-2288 www.

Oak Cliff
1 Unit Available
215 South Lark Lane - 1
215 S Lark Ln, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1670 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse with Attached 2 Car Garage and Fenced Back Yard! Large Basement offers a Den/Family room, storage/ utility rooms, as well as the second bathroom and third bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Maize

Northeast Millair
1 Unit Available
2433 North Piatt Avenue
2433 Piatt Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
Super cute 3bed 1bath for rent in a quiet location. Remodeled on the inside looks great. Hardwood floors all through with fresh paints on walls

El Pueblo
1 Unit Available
1049 W 29th St N
1049 West 29th Street North, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
1148 sqft
1049 W 29th St N Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Home Located in North Wichita! - 2 Bed, 1 Bath home located in North Wichita. The home has a spacious backyard that includes a tire swing.

1 Unit Available
4767 N Wyndham Rd
4767 North Wyndham Road, Park City, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
4767 N Wyndham Rd Available 07/10/20 Wyndham Estates - 5 bed 3 bath Sprinkler system Central heat/air Privacy fence Covered deck 3 car garage 3,200+ SQFT NO PETS Heights high Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1119 S. Saint Clair
1119 South Saint Clair Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
854 sqft
1119 S. Saint Clair Available 07/31/20 South West Area - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2615705)

Benjamin Hills
1 Unit Available
2440 N. Riverlawn
2440 Riverlawn Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1400 sqft
Benjamin Hills - Property Id: 252607 Wichita,KS Rent: $975.00 ? Deposit:$975.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Residents pay all utilities including trash and lawn care. As well as pest control.

Southwest Wichita
1 Unit Available
3016 S Euclid
3016 Euclid Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Cute family home in quiet southwest Wichita neighborhood - Come home to this very well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with another room that can be used as an office/den and a bonus room and family room in the basement.

Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1708 S St Paul
1708 South Saint Paul Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1708 S St Paul 3 bed 1 Bath - Super cute, spacious 3 bed 1 bath with fenced in yard! Ready for move in! Window coverings already in place. Large 3rd br was actually former garage. Could be used as a br or large family room. (RLNE5743090)

Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1904 S Fern
1904 South Fern Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1458 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, washer dryer hookups, Central heat & air, Large fenced backyard and 1 car attached garage $825 Rent $700 Security Deposit $35 Application fee PER adult $150 non refundable pet fee per pet Tenants

Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3142 S Illinois Cir
3142 South Illinois Circle, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1608 sqft
Just remodeled 3br, 2bath house is conveniently located near West Street & 31st Street South, with easy access to 235. Main floor has living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen has new stainless steel appliances.

Sunflower
1 Unit Available
3411 W. 2nd St. N.
3411 West 2nd Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1336 sqft
Available Now - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home features a spacious kitchen with eat in space and sunroom. Also a mud room, built in cabinets, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups fenced yard, and an oversized 2 car garage.

Sunflower
1 Unit Available
324 S. Leonine St.
324 S Leonine St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
These town homes are well-kept and in great condition to be your next home! There is nice, dark hardwood floors throughout the home excluding the bedrooms that have newer carpet. The walls have been freshly painted with a neutral gray color.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Maize, KS

Maize apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

