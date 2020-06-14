Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Bel Aire, KS with garage

Bel Aire apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
6505 E. 44th St. N
6505 East 44th Street North, Bel Aire, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2485 sqft
6505 E. 44th St. N Available 07/06/20 Bel Aire home - 2,485 SQFT 4 bed 3 bath Finished basement Central air 2 Car garage Washer/dryer Pets are negotiable with one time non refundable pet fee Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1550.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
4359 N Rushwood Crt
4359 North Rushwood Court, Bel Aire, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2756 sqft
4359 N Rushwood Crt Available 04/15/20 Spacious Bel aire Ranch deep in a cul de sac North of Wichita - 4 BED, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, & FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT RANCH HOME IN BEL AIRE! WALK INTO A LARGE LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, A GAS

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Bel Aire
1 Unit Available
5261 N Cypress
5261 N Cypress Cir, Bel Aire, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Nice Newer 3 bd- 2 full baths- Large open living space. Beautiful Living space with kitchen with large bar and granite counter tops. Living room opens to patio with sliding glass door. Master has full bath and walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Bel Aire
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
Northeast K-96
19 Units Available
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1106 sqft
Looking for superb apartment living in Wichita, Kansas? Come home to Inwood Crossings Apartment Homes. We are a lushly landscaped and well-maintained, gated community in a premium location.
Results within 5 miles of Bel Aire
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$784
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1080 sqft
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Northeast Millair
1 Unit Available
2433 North Piatt Avenue
2433 Piatt Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
Super cute 3bed 1bath for rent in a quiet location. Remodeled on the inside looks great. Hardwood floors all through with fresh paints on walls

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
134 N Rutan St
134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2747 sqft
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2425 N. Beacon Hill
2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1702 sqft
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703 2425 N. Beacon Hill ?Wichita, KS Rent: $1,350.00 ?Deposit: $1,350.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4767 N Wyndham Rd
4767 North Wyndham Road, Park City, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
4767 N Wyndham Rd Available 07/10/20 Wyndham Estates - 5 bed 3 bath Sprinkler system Central heat/air Privacy fence Covered deck 3 car garage 3,200+ SQFT NO PETS Heights high Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
840 N Bedford Ct
840 North Bedford Court, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2522 sqft
840 N Bedford Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Modern Home w/3 Car Garage, Fenced in Yard & Andover School District - Pre-Leasing Now!! 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME NEAR ANDOVER, KS 3 Car Garage - Fenced In Back Yard - Finished Basement Every detail of

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ken-Mar
1 Unit Available
1527 N Northeast Pkwy
1527 North Northeast Parkway, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$700
1330 sqft
3 Bedroom (all main floor), 1bath house in NE Wichita. 1 car attached garage. Fenced yard.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Cottonwood Village
1 Unit Available
7716 E. 30th North
7716 East 30th Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1949 sqft
Available Now - 3 bed 2 bath Finished basement 1 car garage Central air Washer/dryer hook ups Fenced yard 1,949 SQFT No dining area Heights high No pets Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1100.00 rent 850.00 deposit 35.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
MacDonald
1 Unit Available
835 N Holyoke St
835 North Holyoke Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1016 sqft
This house is located in the Sleepy Hollow area, just north of College Hill, extremely close to Wesley Hospital.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4914 Looman St
4914 East Looman Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1752 sqft
Available 04/10/20 4914 E Looman is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located near E 21st St N and N Oliver St.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Crown Heights South
1 Unit Available
465 S Bleckley Dr
465 South Bleckley Drive, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Cute, updated, clean, spacious 2 bedroom home - Property Id: 249604 Cute, clean, spacious 2-bedroom home in desirable Crown Heights neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1842 North Doreen Street
1842 North Doreen Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1460 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home is a great place to call home. With a garage and a nice fireplace to cozy up to during the cold winter months.
Results within 10 miles of Bel Aire
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottages at Crestview in Wichita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$834
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1112 sqft
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
442 S. Fountain
442 South Fountain Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
442 S Fountain Available 07/01/20 DUPLEX - 2 bed 1 bath Eat in kitchen Central heat/air No fenced yard No dishwasher 1 car detached garage Unfinished basement 750 SQFT NO PETS East high Tenant pays electric, gas, and trash.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fabrique
1 Unit Available
708 Prairie Park Rd
708 Prairie Park Road, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1287 sqft
Where can you get 2 fireplaces, a separate upstairs bedroom with a half bath that feels like your own apartment, updated colors, natural flooring, a new dishwasher, a nice refrigerator all with a huge fenced-in yard on a quiet, established

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Pueblo
1 Unit Available
1049 W 29th St N
1049 West 29th Street North, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
1148 sqft
1049 W 29th St N Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 1 Bath Home Located in North Wichita! - 2 Bed, 1 Bath home located in North Wichita. The home has a spacious backyard that includes a tire swing.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1732 S Beech St
1732 South Beech Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1600 sqft
**AMAZING 3 BEDROOM BI-LEVEL DUPLEX** - Amazingly spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath bi-level duplex in a quiet East Wichita cul-de-sac. Walking distance to schools. Minutes from Town East Mall, restaurants, entertainment, shopping etc.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestview
1 Unit Available
757 N Saint Andrews St
757 North Saint Andrew's Drive, Sedgwick County, KS
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4741 sqft
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEEP DISCOUNT! Ready for a challenge? We've got the greatest home between two amazing golf courses - Crestview Country Club and Terradyne in this gorgeous, fresh and move-in ready palatial property in Northeast Wichita.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1119 S. Saint Clair
1119 South Saint Clair Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
854 sqft
1119 S. Saint Clair Available 07/31/20 South West Area - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2615705)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bel Aire, KS

Bel Aire apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

