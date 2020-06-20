All apartments in Wichita
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

962 N Acadia

962 Acadia Street · (316) 243-9929 ext. 109
Location

962 Acadia Street, Wichita, KS 67212
Country Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 962 N Acadia · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 888 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom near Bishop Carroll High School - Get ready to fall in love with your next home! This darling home is completely remodeled with new kitchen, fresh paint and carpet and neat as a pin. Two bedrooms, 1 and half bath, Large backyard and attached garage. Washer and dryer hook ups.

Pet fees: $50 first pet, $25 each additional (this is for a deposit and is added towards monthly rent)

$850 Deposit
$25 Application fee per adult
No Section 8

If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at pmpwichita.com for more properties. For more information, please call 316-243-9929 or to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4874384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 N Acadia have any available units?
962 N Acadia has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 962 N Acadia have?
Some of 962 N Acadia's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 N Acadia currently offering any rent specials?
962 N Acadia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 N Acadia pet-friendly?
Yes, 962 N Acadia is pet friendly.
Does 962 N Acadia offer parking?
Yes, 962 N Acadia does offer parking.
Does 962 N Acadia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 N Acadia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 N Acadia have a pool?
No, 962 N Acadia does not have a pool.
Does 962 N Acadia have accessible units?
No, 962 N Acadia does not have accessible units.
Does 962 N Acadia have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 N Acadia does not have units with dishwashers.
