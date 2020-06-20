962 N Acadia

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom near Bishop Carroll High School - Get ready to fall in love with your next home! This darling home is completely remodeled with new kitchen, fresh paint and carpet and neat as a pin. Two bedrooms, 1 and half bath, Large backyard and attached garage. Washer and dryer hook ups.
Pet fees: $50 first pet, $25 each additional (this is for a deposit and is added towards monthly rent)
$850 Deposit
$25 Application fee per adult
No Section 8
If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at pmpwichita.com for more properties. For more information, please call 316-243-9929 or to schedule a showing!
(RLNE4874384)