Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

616 S Green Available 06/29/20 Adorable Updated Home with One Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME has been given the utmost respect.

It has been well taken care of and the updates on this home is what sets it apart.



Available NOW!



Rent: $750/mth

Deposit: $750 (deposit & leasing fee)

Pet Fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second

Pet Rent: $35 a month per pet (SMALL PETS ACCEPTED)



This home has been remodeled with newer windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. It comes with a 1 car detached garage and fenced yard.

All kitchen appliances are included. Washer/Dryer hookups.

The siding and gutters are new and give the home a classy look. The back deck is amazing and perfect for relaxing or BBQing.

The neighborhood presents nicely with well kept homes around it.

Tenant pays for all utilities and is responsible for lawncare.



Elementary:Linwood

Middle:Mead

High:East



https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals



Call of text: 316-290-9290



