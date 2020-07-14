504 S. Osage St. - 6

Amenities
Newly remodeled one-bedroom in a brick eight-plex is just blocks away from restaurants, shopping, and coffee shops of the Delano District. It features all new appliances, new flooring, and a contemporary bathroom.
- 1BR, 1BA
- Stove, Refrigerator, and Disposal
- New Click Flooring
- Fresh Paint and Shades Throughout
- All New Fixtures
- Off-Street Parking
- Pets Okay with Approval, No Pet Rent. $250
- Tenant Responsible for Electric, Gas, and a $15/mo Water & Trash Fee
- $300 Move-in Fee
RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903.