504 S. Osage St. - 6

Newly remodeled one-bedroom in a brick eight-plex is just blocks away from restaurants, shopping, and coffee shops of the Delano District. It features all new appliances, new flooring, and a contemporary bathroom.

- 1BR, 1BA

- Stove, Refrigerator, and Disposal

- New Click Flooring

- Fresh Paint and Shades Throughout

- All New Fixtures

- Off-Street Parking

- Pets Okay with Approval, No Pet Rent. $250

- Tenant Responsible for Electric, Gas, and a $15/mo Water & Trash Fee

- $300 Move-in Fee

RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE

Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903.