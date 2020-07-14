All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like 504 S. Osage St. - 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
504 S. Osage St. - 6
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:20 PM

504 S. Osage St. - 6

504 S Osage St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Delano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

504 S Osage St, Wichita, KS 67213
Delano

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Newly remodeled one-bedroom in a brick eight-plex is just blocks away from restaurants, shopping, and coffee shops of the Delano District. It features all new appliances, new flooring, and a contemporary bathroom.
- 1BR, 1BA
- Stove, Refrigerator, and Disposal
- New Click Flooring
- Fresh Paint and Shades Throughout
- All New Fixtures
- Off-Street Parking
- Pets Okay with Approval, No Pet Rent. $250
- Tenant Responsible for Electric, Gas, and a $15/mo Water & Trash Fee
- $300 Move-in Fee
RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 S. Osage St. - 6 have any available units?
504 S. Osage St. - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 S. Osage St. - 6 have?
Some of 504 S. Osage St. - 6's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 S. Osage St. - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
504 S. Osage St. - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 S. Osage St. - 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 S. Osage St. - 6 is pet friendly.
Does 504 S. Osage St. - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 504 S. Osage St. - 6 offers parking.
Does 504 S. Osage St. - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 S. Osage St. - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 S. Osage St. - 6 have a pool?
No, 504 S. Osage St. - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 504 S. Osage St. - 6 have accessible units?
No, 504 S. Osage St. - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 504 S. Osage St. - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 S. Osage St. - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd
Wichita, KS 67206
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700
Wichita, KS 67206
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave
Wichita, KS 67203
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue
Wichita, KS 67203
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street
Wichita, KS 67213
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St
Wichita, KS 67226

Similar Pages

Wichita 1 BedroomsWichita 2 Bedrooms
Wichita Apartments with GymWichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University