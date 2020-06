Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated gym internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry internet access

These historic apartments were built in 1949 and have been completely remodeled! This 1 bedroom unit is sparkling clean and ready for you to move in! The kitchen has beautiful, white counter-tops along with large drawers for plenty of space for storage and brand new kitchen appliances. The bathroom is neatly lined with tile from top to bottom giving it a clean and contemporary look. High-speed internet is included in rent! Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, and a $15 water/trash fee.



High-Speed Wifi included in rent!

Perfect location for Wichita State University Students

Energy Efficient Windows

New Light Fixtures

Gated Access

On-site Laundry/Storage

Fitness Room

Pet friendly! No pet rent!

Fill out a free application and get approved today!



Schedule an appointment through our website or give us a call at 316-669-4903