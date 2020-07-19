All apartments in Wichita
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1638 S. Dodge

1638 South Dodge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1638 South Dodge Avenue, Wichita, KS 67213
Stanley-Aley

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with fenced yard, gated driveway, and large garden shed. Updated bathrooms and kitchen supplied with fridge, oven range, dishwasher and microwave. Great Location in an Established Neighborhood on the West Side, Only a Few Minutes from Friends and Newman Universities. Pets welcome with $25/mo pet rent, per pet. Rent is $850/month, Security deposit is $850. Contact Leasing@GuardianPropertyManagementLLC.com for more information or to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5917418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 S. Dodge have any available units?
1638 S. Dodge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 S. Dodge have?
Some of 1638 S. Dodge's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 S. Dodge currently offering any rent specials?
1638 S. Dodge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 S. Dodge pet-friendly?
Yes, 1638 S. Dodge is pet friendly.
Does 1638 S. Dodge offer parking?
No, 1638 S. Dodge does not offer parking.
Does 1638 S. Dodge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 S. Dodge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 S. Dodge have a pool?
No, 1638 S. Dodge does not have a pool.
Does 1638 S. Dodge have accessible units?
No, 1638 S. Dodge does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 S. Dodge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 S. Dodge has units with dishwashers.
