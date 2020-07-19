1638 S. Dodge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with fenced yard, gated driveway, and large garden shed. Updated bathrooms and kitchen supplied with fridge, oven range, dishwasher and microwave. Great Location in an Established Neighborhood on the West Side, Only a Few Minutes from Friends and Newman Universities. Pets welcome with $25/mo pet rent, per pet. Rent is $850/month, Security deposit is $850. Contact Leasing@GuardianPropertyManagementLLC.com for more information or to schedule a viewing.



