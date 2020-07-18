11817 W Central Park Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

For rent on a 12 or 24 month lease. Available August 1, This is an immaculately maintained executive home in the Maize School District. Very open floor plan great for family functions and entertaining. Vaulted ceiling and lots of fantastic window space. View out basement, three car garage, covered deck, large in ground swimming pool. This home sits next to the community lake and offers a wonderful view from the home, the deck and the backyard. The sprinkler system is on an irrigation well. Great location for shopping, dining and entertainment on the NW side of Wichita.