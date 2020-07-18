All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like 11817 W Central Park Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
11817 W Central Park Ct
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 AM

11817 W Central Park Ct

11817 West Central Park Court · (316) 312-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11817 West Central Park Court, Wichita, KS 67205

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
For rent on a 12 or 24 month lease. Available August 1, This is an immaculately maintained executive home in the Maize School District. Very open floor plan great for family functions and entertaining. Vaulted ceiling and lots of fantastic window space. View out basement, three car garage, covered deck, large in ground swimming pool. This home sits next to the community lake and offers a wonderful view from the home, the deck and the backyard. The sprinkler system is on an irrigation well. Great location for shopping, dining and entertainment on the NW side of Wichita.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11817 W Central Park Ct have any available units?
11817 W Central Park Ct has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 11817 W Central Park Ct have?
Some of 11817 W Central Park Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11817 W Central Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11817 W Central Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11817 W Central Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11817 W Central Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wichita.
Does 11817 W Central Park Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11817 W Central Park Ct offers parking.
Does 11817 W Central Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11817 W Central Park Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11817 W Central Park Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11817 W Central Park Ct has a pool.
Does 11817 W Central Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 11817 W Central Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11817 W Central Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11817 W Central Park Ct has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 11817 W Central Park Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St
Wichita, KS 67212
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700
Wichita, KS 67206
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave
Wichita, KS 67203
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue
Wichita, KS 67203
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St
Wichita, KS 67209
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67206
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St
Wichita, KS 67226

Similar Pages

Wichita 1 BedroomsWichita 2 Bedrooms
Wichita Apartments with GymsWichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
El Dorado, KSBel Aire, KSHutchinson, KS
Andover, KSDerby, KSNewton, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Delano
North Riverside

Apartments Near Colleges

Friends University
Newman University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity