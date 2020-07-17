1121 E Crowley St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Come and check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family Home with a LARGE Backyard! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home is perfect for your family! The shaded backyard has a large cement patio which is great for entertaining.



The Kitchen comes equipped with a double oven, dishwasher, and Refrigerator- All stainless steal.



The Bathroom is updated with clean looking white tile.



This house is located near Arkansas River and McConnell Airforce Base.



Washer and Dryer hook-ups in the garage.



$750 Security Deposit

$750 Rent

$25 Application fee per adult

$50 dollar pet fee for rent and deposit $25 for each additional pet (No Cats, Small Dogs only)



Minimum credit score of 580



If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at pmpwichita.com for more properties. For more information, please call 316-243-9929 or to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5869586)