Wichita, KS
1121 E Crowley St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1121 E Crowley St

1121 Crowley Street · No Longer Available
Wichita
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gyms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1121 Crowley Street, Wichita, KS 67216
South City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come and check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family Home with a LARGE Backyard! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home is perfect for your family! The shaded backyard has a large cement patio which is great for entertaining.

The Kitchen comes equipped with a double oven, dishwasher, and Refrigerator- All stainless steal.

The Bathroom is updated with clean looking white tile.

This house is located near Arkansas River and McConnell Airforce Base.

Washer and Dryer hook-ups in the garage.

$750 Security Deposit
$750 Rent
$25 Application fee per adult
$50 dollar pet fee for rent and deposit $25 for each additional pet (No Cats, Small Dogs only)

Minimum credit score of 580

If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at pmpwichita.com for more properties. For more information, please call 316-243-9929 or to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5869586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 E Crowley St have any available units?
1121 E Crowley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 E Crowley St have?
Some of 1121 E Crowley St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 E Crowley St currently offering any rent specials?
1121 E Crowley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 E Crowley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 E Crowley St is pet friendly.
Does 1121 E Crowley St offer parking?
Yes, 1121 E Crowley St offers parking.
Does 1121 E Crowley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 E Crowley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 E Crowley St have a pool?
No, 1121 E Crowley St does not have a pool.
Does 1121 E Crowley St have accessible units?
No, 1121 E Crowley St does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 E Crowley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 E Crowley St has units with dishwashers.
