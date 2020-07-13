Apartment List
177 Apartments for rent in Westwood, KS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Westwood
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,500
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Results within 1 mile of Westwood
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Plaza Westport
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
West Plaza
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
10 Units Available
West Plaza
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 05:52pm
5 Units Available
Volker
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1040 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- or two-bedroom apartment homes located close to West 39th Street and KU Medical Center. Amenities include built-in desks, a gym, a bocce ball court and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 05:51pm
2 Units Available
Rosedale
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$647
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
15 Units Available
Country Club Plaza
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 02:40pm
8 Units Available
Plaza Westport
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,564
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Rosedale
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
West Plaza
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1150 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
University Plaza is just blocks away from KU Medical Center and short drive to The Country Club Plaza and Westport with all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Kansas City has to offer.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
4201 S Minnie St 1
4201 South Minnie Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Minnie Ridge - Apt 1 - Property Id: 130079 Terrific newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Full size W/D provided in each unit! Stove/range, microwave, full size fridge, dishwasher included! Onsite parking included with 2 designated spots.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Volker
947 W 42nd St
947 West 42nd Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,400
Great 3 Bedroom House in Awesome Location! - Just blocks from the Plaza, Westport, and 39th Street entertainment and shopping areas this spacious 2 story house is ready for you! Enjoy warm summer evenings on the covered front porch or grilling out

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Volker
1103 W 41st Terrace
1103 West 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
{1103} Spacious Westport Duplex Available Immediately + One Car Garage + Fantastic Layout - Built in 1991, this duplex is a rare find in Westport! Just minutes to shops, restaurants and bars New paint and carpeting throughout! Spacious living room

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Plaza
4632 Terrace St.
4632 Terrace Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1260 sqft
4632 Terrace St. Available 08/01/20 Fantastic Updated Home in West Plaza - Location, Location, Location! You have to see this wonderful home in the West Plaza neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Plaza
4317 Fairmount Avenue
4317 Fairmount Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Available 07/13/20 Beautiful Westport area home available for rent. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4317-fairmount-ave-kansas-city-mo-64111-usa/23de5801-1065-4e56-94fb-b5de0725f0fc (RLNE5912943)

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
3921 Springfield Street
3921 Springfield Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1024 sqft
KU MED STUDENTS AND STAFF - ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL! Don't miss out on this roomy, newly remodeled bungalow, located in a great neighborhood only a quick walk to KU Med (for students and staff).

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Volker
1101 W 41st Terrace
1101 West 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
{1101} Amazing Location + Updates Throughout + 1 Car Garage + All Appliances Included - Built in 1991, this duplex is a rare find in Westport! Just minutes to shops, restaurants and bars New paint and carpeting throughout! Spacious living room and

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
West Plaza
4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901
4740 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1528 sqft
Enjoy Plaza living as it should be! The Carlton Plaza offers maintenance-free living, just steps to the Plaza! This 9th floor space offers space made for entertaining! A gallery-style kitchen is opened up for you & your guests to mingle throughout

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
2310 W 41st Avenue
2310 West 41st Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1652 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Large 1,652 sqft 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located just blocks from KU, Joe's KC Bar-B-Que and just a quick drive to the Plaza, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and Westport! Great HWY access as well.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Roseland Park
5222 Buena Vista
5222 Buena Vista Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
{5222} Adorable & Clean Ranch + Large Bedrooms + ALL Appliances Included + Oversize 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely ranch located just a few block north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a quaint block not far from the Plaza, KU Med School and much

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Plaza
4417 Holly Street
4417 Holly St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
949 sqft
West Plaza 1 BR / 1BA Apartment - Property Id: 303098 Charming West Plaza 4-plex apartment for rent. Hardwood floors and original woodwork. Thermal windows have been added and Kitchen updated. French doors lead to private screened porch.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Plaza
4331 Fairmount Avenue
4331 Fairmount Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
This 2 bed 1 bath duplex provides modern amenities at a reasonable price. It is a spacious unit (1100 square feet) with two big bedrooms each with large closets. Recently updated kitchen and appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
38 Units Available
River Market
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,014
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Westwood, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

