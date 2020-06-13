Apartment List
/
KS
/
westwood
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

129 Apartments for rent in Westwood, KS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2502 W 51st Street
2502 West 51st Street, Westwood, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1476 sqft
2502 W 51st Street Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Westwood Home on Quiet secluded Street - This Cute Cape Cod Home in Westwood, Kansas offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Westwood
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Plaza
7 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1150 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,248
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
West Plaza
15 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rosedale
4 Units Available
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 9 at 02:28pm
Rosedale
7 Units Available
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$682
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 1 at 02:53pm
Plaza Westport
16 Units Available
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Plaza Westport
1 Unit Available
4515 Summit Street
4515 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
902 sqft
Enjoy your very own private and quiet haven away from all the apartments and noisy neighbors! This super-easy and attractive cottage has a spacious living area flowing through to a modern kitchen with a sunroom and awesome large deck out the back.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Volker
1 Unit Available
947 W 42nd St
947 West 42nd Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,400
Great 3 Bedroom House in Awesome Location! - Just blocks from the Plaza, Westport, and 39th Street entertainment and shopping areas this spacious 2 story house is ready for you! Enjoy warm summer evenings on the covered front porch or grilling out

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5227 Catalina St.
5227 Catalina Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
5227 Catalina St. Available 07/01/20 Charming Roeland Park 3 Bed & 2 Bath Available for July Move In! - CHARMING 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a tree lined cul-de-sac in Roeland Park neighborhood. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Volker
1 Unit Available
1103 W 41st Terrace
1103 West 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
{1103} Spacious Westport Duplex Available Immediately + One Car Garage + Fantastic Layout - Built in 1991, this duplex is a rare find in Westport! Just minutes to shops, restaurants and bars New paint and carpeting throughout! Spacious living room

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Volker
1 Unit Available
1101 W 41st Terrace
1101 West 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
{1101} Amazing Location + Updates Throughout + 1 Car Garage + All Appliances Included - Built in 1991, this duplex is a rare find in Westport! Just minutes to shops, restaurants and bars New paint and carpeting throughout! Spacious living room and

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
3838 Rainbow Blvd. Apt. 1402
3838 Rainbow Boulevard, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
985 sqft
REDUCED!! 2 Bedroom 2 FULL Bath - Beautiful view of the City!! Large floor plan features kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and opens to living room with views to Downtown KCMO and KU Med. Center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Volker
1 Unit Available
4209 Holly, Unit B
4209 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
Amazing Second Floor 2 Bed Duplex - Check out the view from the this second floor balcony! Amazing amount of square feet in this Volker 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Huge dining room and huge living room that opens up to the amazing balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4714 Mercier St
4714 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
4714 Mercier St Available 08/01/20 West Plaza Home For Rent - WEST PLAZA BUNGALOW - Sit on your front porch and embrace the neighborhood and wonderful neighbors - Maximize your space with an open floor plan and ample kitchen counter & cabinet

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4726 Belleview Apt #8
4726 Belleview Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,850
660 sqft
Room & Roam | Country Club Plaza | Bright 1 BR | Fully Furnished | Flexible Lease Terms - Room & Roam is a lifestyle hospitality company offering vibrant spaces and local experiences with the comfort and consistency of a hotel.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
1106 Ward Parkway
1106 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1750 sqft
Plaza Living, with a view and a great back patio Beautiful Spacious upper duplex. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large formal dining room and living room, as well as sun-room overlooking Brush Creek. Classic features, modern amenities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
4130 Fisher Street
4130 Fisher Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
890 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE FROM KU MED! VIRTUAL TOUR Available by Request. Easy/quick access to the highway and close to Westwood, and the Midtown area as well. This newly renovated 2 bed/1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4309 Wyoming Street
4309 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1750 sqft
PLEASE REQUEST INFORMATION FOR A VIDEO TOUR. Entire home has been carefully remodeled and updated. Features include: Living room, dining room, and breakfast room with built-ins.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5222 Buena Vista
5222 Buena Vista Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
{5222} Adorable & Clean Ranch + Large Bedrooms + ALL Appliances Included + Oversize 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely ranch located just a few block north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a quaint block not far from the Plaza, KU Med School and much

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
1102 W 46th St.
1102 West 46th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
2 Bed/ 1 Bath Condo in the Plaza - Work and play in this wonderful Plaza condo! Beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom located just a few blocks from the Country Club Plaza.This condo has spacious rooms and a large eat-in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
$
Beacon Hills
21 Units Available
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$887
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Crossroads
8 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Westwood, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Westwood 1 BedroomsWestwood 2 BedroomsWestwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestwood 3 BedroomsWestwood Apartments with Balcony
Westwood Apartments with GarageWestwood Apartments with GymWestwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestwood Apartments with ParkingWestwood Apartments with Pool
Westwood Apartments with Washer-DryerWestwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestwood Pet Friendly PlacesWestwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS
Raytown, MOLiberty, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City