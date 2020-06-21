Amenities

2502 W 51st Street Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Westwood Home on Quiet secluded Street - This Cute Cape Cod Home in Westwood, Kansas offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. The house has great spaces and includes a large Living room and Dining room. The home has two bedrooms and full bath on the first floor and a bedroom and office on second floor with full bath. The home has an unfinished basement with Washer and Dryer included. There is a private driveway with attached one-car garage. The home is in the Shawnee Mission School District. The neighborhood is private and well-kept. The backyard has deck and garden house. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $25 monthly pet fee per pet.



