Westwood, KS
2502 W 51st Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2502 W 51st Street

2502 West 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2502 West 51st Street, Westwood, KS 66205
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2502 W 51st Street Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Westwood Home on Quiet secluded Street - This Cute Cape Cod Home in Westwood, Kansas offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. The house has great spaces and includes a large Living room and Dining room. The home has two bedrooms and full bath on the first floor and a bedroom and office on second floor with full bath. The home has an unfinished basement with Washer and Dryer included. There is a private driveway with attached one-car garage. The home is in the Shawnee Mission School District. The neighborhood is private and well-kept. The backyard has deck and garden house. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $25 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $1850.00 per Month

(RLNE4077548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

