Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

This spacious duplex is located in a great location in South Park subdivision in Tonganoxie. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs, master bath and jack and Jill bath for the other bedrooms. This unit saw significant updates in 2019 which include new appliances, granite countertops, new flooring and paint.

2-story, 3 BR, 2.5 Bath duplex in Tonganoxie. Updated summer 2019! New Luxury Vinyl Flooring, paint, and Granite in Kitchen and Bath! Lawn care included!