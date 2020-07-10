All apartments in Spring Hill
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:31 PM

811 North Washington Street

811 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 North Washington Street, Spring Hill, KS 66083

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Follow link to schedule, self showings! Entrance and parking lot in back of the building.
https://renter.rently.com/properties/874022?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

Clean and cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Spring Hill on a quiet street right across from a park! Newer paint, white-trim and light taupe wall colors, nice and bright. Glass doors in the living room exit to a yard area. Perfect position for natural lighting to shine through! Kitchen has ivory cabinets and matching appliances, with light wooden countertops. Wide closets in the bedroom and granite tile flooring in the bathroom.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $650

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 North Washington Street have any available units?
811 North Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Hill, KS.
Is 811 North Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 North Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 North Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 North Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 811 North Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 811 North Washington Street offers parking.
Does 811 North Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 North Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 North Washington Street have a pool?
No, 811 North Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 811 North Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 811 North Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 811 North Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 North Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 North Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 North Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.

