Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:04 AM
155 Apartments for rent in Roeland Park, KS with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Roseland Park
5227 Catalina St.
5227 Catalina Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
Charming Roeland Park 3 Bed & 2 Bath Available for July Move In! - CHARMING 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a tree lined cul-de-sac in Roeland Park neighborhood. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Upstairs master bath includes jetted tub.
1 Unit Available
Roseland Park
5222 Buena Vista
5222 Buena Vista Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
{5222} Adorable & Clean Ranch + Large Bedrooms + ALL Appliances Included + Oversize 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely ranch located just a few block north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a quaint block not far from the Plaza, KU Med School and much
Results within 1 mile of Roeland Park
12 Units Available
Rosedale
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
19 Units Available
Westwood
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,500
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
4201 S Minnie St 1
4201 South Minnie Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Minnie Ridge - Apt 1 - Property Id: 130079 Terrific newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Full size W/D provided in each unit! Stove/range, microwave, full size fridge, dishwasher included! Onsite parking included with 2 designated spots.
1 Unit Available
Mission
5436 Outlook Street
5436 Outlook Street, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1234 sqft
Home in Roeland Park! - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with an attached one car garage. Upon walking in the home you are in the living room that has an open concept flow into the dining and kitchen areas.
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
4136 Adams St
4136 Adams Street, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
Available 07/12/20 4136 Adams Fourplex - R1B Unit - Property Id: 309594 TOUR NOW! This apartment is located on the main level of a house. This intimate one bedroom and one full bathroom features beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
3921 Springfield Street
3921 Springfield Street, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1024 sqft
KU MED STUDENTS AND STAFF - ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL! Don't miss out on this roomy, newly remodeled bungalow, located in a great neighborhood only a quick walk to KU Med (for students and staff).
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
3908 Springfield St
3908 Springfield St, Kansas City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
3908 Springfield is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse renting for $1,900 a month with a $1,900 security deposit. Location is just a few blocks from KU Med.
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2900 W 53rd St # 214
2900 West 53rd Street, Fairway, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Washer/dryer in unit. Gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Roeland Park
167 Units Available
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
39 Units Available
Crown Center
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1018 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
39 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,253
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
96 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
9 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
154 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
847 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Contact for Availability
South Plaza
Brookside51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,621
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1249 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
32 Units Available
Old Westport
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
17 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1250 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
15 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$987
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,277
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the Garment District in a historic building. Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community features a pool, hot tub, fire pits and BBQ Grills.
19 Units Available
Beacon Hills
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$887
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
31 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,040
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
21 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,431
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
107 Units Available
Crown Center
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
