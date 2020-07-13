AL
119 Apartments under $800 for rent in Overland Park, KS

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 8 at 02:33pm
13 Units Available
The Library District
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$789
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
Welcome to Louisburg Square Apartments & Townhomes. Our community is conveniently located in a quiet area in Overland Park, Kansas, with easy access to major highways and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$759
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Club at Indian Creek, in Overland Park, Kansas, a park-like community close to Brookridge Golf Course, I-435, Metcalf 103 Shopping Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, The Sprint Campus, Oak Park Mall, the Jo, and Starbucks.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 08:01pm
13 Units Available
Oak Park
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$785
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
968 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living and spectacular amenities at the Highland Park Apartment Homes. Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located at 103rd Street and Highway 69 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$789
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1713 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Four Seasons
9512 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$610
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Four Seasons is minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment! You will love our large 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
11738 Garnett Street
11738 Garnett Street, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$425
150 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Moody Hills
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$500
150 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Century Estates
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Lenexa, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
17 Units Available
Wind River Lodge
9250 Lichtenauer Drive, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$778
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
1046 sqft
Welcome home to Wind River Lodge, the best address in Lenexa, Kansas! We are a non-smoking apartment community dedicated to fulfilling every aspect of your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
11 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Prairie Village
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Willow Creek
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Waldo
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$590
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
950 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near historic Waldo District. Featuring studio to two-bedroom apartment homes in an elevator building with laundry facilities and high-speed internet. Convenient to Highway 71.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$742
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
819 sqft
Come home to all the comforts of home at Bristol Pointe Apartments in Olathe, Kansas. We are conveniently located within walking distance to many restaurants, shops, and theaters.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
8 Units Available
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$694
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
753 sqft
Wingfield Club Apartments offers the best value in apartment living in Olathe. Surrounded by shopping and dining, residents at Wingfield enjoy the convenience of city living with the comfort of a neighborhood community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
6 Units Available
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$665
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1159 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with extra storage and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats welcome. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Gum Springs Park and Listowel Park. Shawnee Village Shopping Center just down the road.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
The Reserve at 77
12000 W 77th Ter, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$744
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
920 sqft
The Reserve at 77 – your private oasis in Lenexa KS, located close to everything that Kansas City has to offer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
10 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
997 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Western Hills
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
818 sqft
Minutes away from Leawood Plaza, these cable-ready homes feature plush carpeting, vinyl flooring, and extra storage room. Residents get access to a swimming pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
7 Units Available
Rosedale
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Western Hills
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with over 1000 square feet of space near Leawood Plaza. On-site laundry facilities and lots of green space. Apartments offer large closets and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments
8714 Pflumm Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$775
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
982 sqft
Handicapped-accessible community with on-site laundry, playground, pool and gym. Welcomes dogs and cats. Air-conditioned units. Eating and shopping options within walking distance. Multiple parks within minutes of complex.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
18 Units Available
Lea Manor
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
900 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, with easy access to I-435, I-470 and Highway 71. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community includes luxurious features like pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
26 Units Available
Hampton Woods
16955 W 68th St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$727
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
938 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Ample community amenities, including a racquetball court, business center and clubhouse. Right by I-435. By the green space and outdoor recreation at Shawnee Mission Park.
July 2020 Overland Park Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Overland Park Rent Report. Overland Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Overland Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Overland Park rents declined over the past month

Overland Park rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Overland Park stand at $993 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,217 for a two-bedroom. Overland Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Overland Park over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Kansas City metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were down 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Overland Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Overland Park, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Overland Park is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Kansas have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.4% in Topeka and 1.1% in Wichita.
    • Overland Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,217 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Overland Park fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Overland Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Overland Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

