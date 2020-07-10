/
apartments with washer dryer
161 Apartments for rent in Merriam, KS with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
13 Units Available
Merriam
Pinegate Apartments
9002 West 64th Terrace, Merriam, KS
1 Bedroom
$875
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
875 sqft
Welcome home to Pinegate Apartments, a locally owned and managed Kansas apartment building! Our one and two bedroom apartments offer a unique style of living.
Results within 1 mile of Merriam
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
21 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$985
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
5 Units Available
Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$915
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pinegate West Apartment’s nestled location gives you a residential feel with all the perks of maintenance free living! Charming exteriors with brick chimneys, outdoor patios and balconies, mature landscaping and walking trails grace our beautiful
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
10 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
997 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Crestview
6020 Metcalf Lane
6020 Metcalf Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
700 sqft
Recently renovated. Complete kitchen and bath tear out. Property features 4 piece Frigidaire appliances, 42" shaker cabinets with soft close hinges, quartz counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Merriam
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,204
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,154
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
27 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,174
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
36 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$831
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,097
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
19 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$936
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
30 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,017
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,022
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
19 Units Available
Indian Creek Village
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$893
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1671 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Last updated July 10 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
Avenue 80
8045 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1228 sqft
Brand new construction community with a resort-style pool, infrared sauna and massage area, and fire pit area. Spacious, modern homes with open floor plans and fantastic views.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
41 Units Available
Prairie Village
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,357
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
96 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Rosedale
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 01:07pm
6 Units Available
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1140 sqft
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas, Preston Court is tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood with luscious shade trees and tranquil landscaping. Preston Court offers easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and nearby highways.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
69 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,434
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Westwood
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
Studio
$1,500
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,370
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
Last updated July 1 at 08:01pm
13 Units Available
Oak Park
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$785
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
968 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living and spectacular amenities at the Highland Park Apartment Homes. Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located at 103rd Street and Highway 69 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Last updated July 8 at 05:24pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
Coventry Oaks
11701 West 105th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
972 sqft
Coventry Oaks Apartment Homes is your community where we turn ordinary living into extraordinary living. Located in the heart of Johnson County, you will find us in Overland Park, Kansas just minutes away from everything your life requires.
Last updated July 10 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,020
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just south of Shawnee Mission Parkway. Friendly complex with a gym and community pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments boast air conditioning and private fireplaces. In-unit laundry available.
