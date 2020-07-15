287 Apartments for rent in Merriam, KS with balconies
Do you think cowboy hats and boots originated in Texas? Nope - these Western staples originated right near Merriam, Kansas, outside Kansas City (KC), right along with Ernest Hemingway and Walter Cronkite.
Merriam boasts plenty of its own fun outside of KC, including a thriving farmers market, art gallery, theaters, soccer games, skating rink, and an aquatic center. Originally inhabited by the Shawnee Native Americans, the Quakers later arrived, and the town was named Campbellton. It was later renamed in honor of Charles Merriam, behavioral therapist and advisor to multiple U.S. presidents. With a population of 11,000, Merriam has all the advantages of a small town, hidden just outside the major metro area of Kansas City. But residents don't have to take a trip to the big city for all the shopping, dining and entertainment they want. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Merriam renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.