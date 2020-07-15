Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM

287 Apartments for rent in Merriam, KS with balconies

Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
13 Units Available
Merriam
Pinegate Apartments
9002 West 64th Terrace, Merriam, KS
1 Bedroom
$875
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
875 sqft
Welcome home to Pinegate Apartments, a locally owned and managed Kansas apartment building! Our one and two bedroom apartments offer a unique style of living.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Merriam
5800 Mackey St
5800 Mackey Street, Merriam, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1752 sqft
5800 Mackey St Available 08/14/20 Charming Merriam home - Perfect location Merriam home with large front porch that leads into spacious living room w/ brick fireplace and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Merriam
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
18 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$691
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$763
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
18 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,005
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$915
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pinegate West Apartment’s nestled location gives you a residential feel with all the perks of maintenance free living! Charming exteriors with brick chimneys, outdoor patios and balconies, mature landscaping and walking trails grace our beautiful
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
9 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
997 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 PM
8 Units Available
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour laundry, hot tub, gym, pool and playground. Located close to parks, local dining, and shopping options.
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
6 Units Available
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$665
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1159 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with extra storage and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats welcome. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Gum Springs Park and Listowel Park. Shawnee Village Shopping Center just down the road.
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
7 Units Available
Cunningham Heights
Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1102 sqft
This beautiful development offers one- and two-bedroom units. The grounds are pet-friendly, and the location is just minutes from downtown, which offers easy walking access to shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Grantoch
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1375 sqft
Welcome to Grant 79 Apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs! Grant 79 Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Overland Park, KS.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Mission
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Results within 5 miles of Merriam
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$835
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1242 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
35 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,204
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,154
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,075
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$789
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1713 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
4 Units Available
Wycliff
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,140
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Antioch Crossing in Overland Park, Kansas.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Indian Creek Village
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$780
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$958
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
33 Units Available
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$886
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from historic downtown Lenexa. Easy access to I-435, I-35, Alternate 69. Updated kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookups in some. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym, basketball court, BBQ/grill.
Last updated July 15 at 09:21 PM
25 Units Available
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1341 sqft
Offering walkability and a nice position on a verdant outdoor landscape, this community offers a variety of floor plans and many amenities. Units offer granite countertops, direct access garages and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
Barrington Park
10963 Richards Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1800 sqft
Barrington Park is a beautiful townhome community, located in the heart of Johnson County. With such easy access to both I-35 and I-435, these homes are just minutes away from Town Center, the Oak Park Mall, and even downtown Kansas City.
Last updated July 15 at 12:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Fiesta Square
9551 West 85th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$993
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Featuring classic, spacious, and affordable living, we are a beautiful pet friendly community established in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas.
Last updated July 15 at 12:15 PM
9 Units Available
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1140 sqft
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas, Preston Court is tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood with luscious shade trees and tranquil landscaping. Preston Court offers easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and nearby highways.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
Rosedale
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$865
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
City Guide for Merriam, KS

Do you think cowboy hats and boots originated in Texas? Nope - these Western staples originated right near Merriam, Kansas, outside Kansas City (KC), right along with Ernest Hemingway and Walter Cronkite.

Merriam boasts plenty of its own fun outside of KC, including a thriving farmers market, art gallery, theaters, soccer games, skating rink, and an aquatic center. Originally inhabited by the Shawnee Native Americans, the Quakers later arrived, and the town was named Campbellton. It was later renamed in honor of Charles Merriam, behavioral therapist and advisor to multiple U.S. presidents. With a population of 11,000, Merriam has all the advantages of a small town, hidden just outside the major metro area of Kansas City. But residents don't have to take a trip to the big city for all the shopping, dining and entertainment they want. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Merriam, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Merriam renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

