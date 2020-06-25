All apartments in Merriam
Find more places like
5210 Farley Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merriam, KS
/
5210 Farley Ct
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

5210 Farley Ct

5210 Farley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merriam
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5210 Farley Court, Merriam, KS 66203
Merriam

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON!!-Register to be notified when showings begin. - Get on the waiting list here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/902866?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Unique 2 bedrooms in this cute duplex home, located in Shawnee, KS! Unit has been newly painted, a light taupe color, for easy matching! Walk into your new home on vinyl dark-wood flooring, and check out the view from your living room window! The kitchen has ample storage space designed by white cabinets and appliances, with black-marbled countertops. Not to mention, a gas stove! Bathroom comes equipped with medicine cabinet mirror and a sliding-door shower. Large backyard for you to enjoy and an attached garage, for more storage!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4893322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Pinegate Apartments
9002 West 64th Terrace
Merriam, KS 66202
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5210 Farley Ct have any available units?
5210 Farley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merriam, KS.
What amenities does 5210 Farley Ct have?
Some of 5210 Farley Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 Farley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5210 Farley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 Farley Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5210 Farley Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5210 Farley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5210 Farley Ct offers parking.
Does 5210 Farley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 Farley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 Farley Ct have a pool?
No, 5210 Farley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5210 Farley Ct have accessible units?
No, 5210 Farley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 Farley Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5210 Farley Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5210 Farley Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5210 Farley Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Merriam 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMerriam Apartments with BalconyMerriam Apartments with GarageMerriam Apartments with GymMerriam Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City