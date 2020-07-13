/
apartments under 700
25 Apartments under $700 for rent in Lenexa, KS
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Century Estates
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Lenexa, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Results within 1 mile of Lenexa
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
10 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
997 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Four Seasons
9512 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$610
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Four Seasons is minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment! You will love our large 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Lenexa
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
11 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
8 Units Available
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$694
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
753 sqft
Wingfield Club Apartments offers the best value in apartment living in Olathe. Surrounded by shopping and dining, residents at Wingfield enjoy the convenience of city living with the comfort of a neighborhood community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
6 Units Available
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$665
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1159 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with extra storage and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats welcome. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Gum Springs Park and Listowel Park. Shawnee Village Shopping Center just down the road.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
2 Units Available
Central Core
Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
Rolling Ridge
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$599
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
728 sqft
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.
Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
11738 Garnett Street
11738 Garnett Street, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$425
150 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Moody Hills
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$500
150 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Results within 10 miles of Lenexa
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Waldo
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$590
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
950 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near historic Waldo District. Featuring studio to two-bedroom apartment homes in an elevator building with laundry facilities and high-speed internet. Convenient to Highway 71.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
22 Units Available
Hanover Place
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
722 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$665
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Neighborhood United For Action
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$655
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/997f336097 ---- Parkway Gardens offers large Renovated 2-bed apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
6 Units Available
Riverview
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$546
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1253 sqft
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St.
Last updated December 19 at 01:00am
50 Units Available
Victory Hills
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.
Last updated July 11 at 05:51pm
2 Units Available
Rosedale
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$647
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Last updated July 13 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
Broadway Gillham
3201 Broadway Boulevard
3201 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$665
430 sqft
These apartments are beautifully renovated with attention to detail and more than you would expect from a studio apartment! – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – New appliances – Pets welcome These updated and remodeled spaces feature refinished
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Hanover Place
3721 Broadway Boulevard, Unit 20
3721 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$695
384 sqft
Studio in Prime Location with amazing new kitchen. New cabinets, counters, back splash, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Hardwoods refinished, new paint and fixtures. Plenty of closet space. Claw foot tub in bathroom.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Valentine
3751 Washington St. - 8
3751 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$695
500 sqft
Check out this cozy studio! Nice Amenities include: Google Fiber wired, tenants responsible for service.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Waldo
8430 Oak Street, BEDROOM 2B, www.livehomeroom.com
8430 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$450
144 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Take a 3D virtual tour of the house --> www.livehomeroom.com/oak **this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Hanover Place
3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A
3847 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$695
425 sqft
OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE! Move in by July 15th, 2020 and get free Aug rent! Cute one office with kitchen, bathroom and private secure entrance in the main level of this great building! Private full unit with office space, fit at least 2 desks, or
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
West Plaza
4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com
4626 Genesee Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$500
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
