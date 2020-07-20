All apartments in Leavenworth
812 N Broadway
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

812 N Broadway

812 North Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Location

812 North Broadway Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
guest suite
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
812 N Broadway Available 06/17/19 House for Rent - This 1713 sq ft. ranch style home is designed for empty nesters! From the moment you enter this house you feel at home! The spacious foyer leads to the living and dining rooms from the double arched openings as it flows into the kitchen and breakfast or family room then to a deck that overlooks the back yard. The large master suite with attached bath also has a door leading to the deck. The second master bedroom is a perfect guest suite with attached bath. Off street parking behind the house inside the fenced yard with a one car garage. Full basement with half bath and laundry room that is complete with a washer and dryer. Sorry, smoking and pets are not allowed.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 N Broadway have any available units?
812 N Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 812 N Broadway have?
Some of 812 N Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
812 N Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 N Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 N Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 812 N Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 812 N Broadway offers parking.
Does 812 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 N Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 812 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 812 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 812 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 812 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 N Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 N Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 N Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
