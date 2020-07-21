2314 Cambridge Street

Amenities

This is a front to back split level home featuring a large living room with vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen and dining area and a full finished basement with 4th bedroom. There is a large fenced-in back yard and deck. Fireplace in the lower level family room and secluded back yard are a few of the features found at this home. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.