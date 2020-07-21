All apartments in Leavenworth
Last updated September 4 2019 at 5:05 PM

2314 Cambridge Street

2314 Cambridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Cambridge Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a front to back split level home featuring a large living room with vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen and dining area and a full finished basement with 4th bedroom. There is a large fenced-in back yard and deck. Fireplace in the lower level family room and secluded back yard are a few of the features found at this home. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Cambridge Street have any available units?
2314 Cambridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 2314 Cambridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Cambridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Cambridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 Cambridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 2314 Cambridge Street offer parking?
No, 2314 Cambridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 2314 Cambridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Cambridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Cambridge Street have a pool?
No, 2314 Cambridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Cambridge Street have accessible units?
No, 2314 Cambridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Cambridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Cambridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Cambridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 Cambridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
