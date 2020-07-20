1634 Pawnee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed House - Fenced Yard - Two-story home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 2 half baths. Entire home updated with flooring, interior and exterior paint, appliances and more. This home has NO carpet! Full unfinished basement. Fenced-in backyard. Limit one dog under 25 pounds. No smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913-705-0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com



Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.



No Cats Allowed



