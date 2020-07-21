All apartments in Leavenworth
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:53 PM

1608 South 5th Street

1608 South 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1608 South 5th Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Situated on a huge park-like lot, this home has a lovely setting. The living area gets lots of
light flanking a fireplace. The laundry is on the main level for easy access, walk out to see large sized lot & fenced back yard. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. The lower level provides plenty of space for storage & garage. Stainless steel appliances, authentic hardwood floors throughout, as well as updated modern fixtures. Apply today! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 South 5th Street have any available units?
1608 South 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 1608 South 5th Street have?
Some of 1608 South 5th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 South 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1608 South 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 South 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 South 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1608 South 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1608 South 5th Street offers parking.
Does 1608 South 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 South 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 South 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1608 South 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1608 South 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1608 South 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 South 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 South 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 South 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 South 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
