1608 South 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Situated on a huge park-like lot, this home has a lovely setting. The living area gets lots of

light flanking a fireplace. The laundry is on the main level for easy access, walk out to see large sized lot & fenced back yard. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. The lower level provides plenty of space for storage & garage. Stainless steel appliances, authentic hardwood floors throughout, as well as updated modern fixtures. Apply today! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.