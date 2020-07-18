1218 Holman South

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Another Great Listing From James And Renters Warehouse! This home has a great layout with the living, formal dining, kitchen, 3 season porch and a bathroom for guests along with master bed/bath all on the main level. Upstairs you have 2 more bedrooms with 2 more bathrooms!! Basement is finished with multiple storage spaces. Fully fenced back yard with storage shed and dog kennel. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent ans have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Pet's are negotiable with additional deposit. Call today to schedule your showing!!