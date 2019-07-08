All apartments in Lansing
906 Cottonwood Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 7:54 PM

906 Cottonwood Drive

906 Cottonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

906 Cottonwood Drive, Lansing, KS 66043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfectly located within walking distance to the New Lansing High School. Open and flowing floorplan with large rooms throughout. Offers Tiled Kitchen Floors, Granite Countertops and lots of Cabinet Space plus pantry. Garden Tub in Master Bath plus Double Vanity & Separate Shower. Walkout lower level leads to a completely private Backyard with a Deck that spans nearly the entire back of the home. Includes Security System and Unfinished Storage space.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

